But while Martin’s post was pretty cut and dry, leaving out any mention of testing the waters, White simply noted that he plans to submit his name for feedback.

Just two days after ASU point guard Remy Martin announced that he was throwing his name into the NBA Draft, redshirt junior forward Romello White said that he will also explore his NBA future.

It’s the smart move.

At worst, White can garner evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and grasp a feel for his draft chances. He would have until June 3 to withdraw his name from the draft pool, which is a little over a week after the scheduled NBA Draft Combine (For now it’s scheduled to go on but, of course, it could be canceled).





At the time being, White isn’t projected to be taken. Last season in Tempe, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward showed flashes of being a dominant physical presence but, as the season went on, ASU’s offense featured White less and less.





His footwork and shooting drastically improved last year -- most notably at the free-throw line, where he shot 68 percent -- but struggles around the rim still persisted. Nonetheless, the Atlanta native averaged nearly 10 points and nine rebounds a game, but had a career-worst 57 percent shooting percentage and nearly doubled his turnovers from the year prior.





There’s some wondering why White would even be thinking about his professional career with a year of eligibility left and a slim shot and making an NBA roster. That’s fair. But everyone’s basketball journey is different. Each kid is allowed to forge their own path based upon their unique goals and standing.





White has been in college for four years and has dealt with off-the-court circumstances that ultimately played a part in his choice to test the NBA waters. In other words, he may just want to start his professional career. To start making money, no matter if that requires him to do so overseas.





He has to do what’s best for him and his family. And if that means forgoing his senior season to go get paid, how could you blame him?





****





If his Sun Devil career does come to an end, White -- as was the case for Martin -- will have been an integral part of one of the best three year stretches in ASU basketball history. A trio of 20-win seasons. What would have been three-straight NCAA Tournaments. And White was a starter for nearly every one of those games.





One of his absences, though, raised questions about his maturity. He and forward Taeshon Cherry were suspended for ASU’s season-opener in China against Colorado for a violation of team rules, for an unknown incident that frustrated Bobby Hurley and forced White to publicly apologize.





That game, too, showed why White was so important to ASU. With no veteran presence down low, the Buffaloes scored almost half of their points in the paint and secured a dozen more rebounds than the Sun Devils.





If White and Martin were to not return, it would cause quite the crux for ASU moving forward. Already, three players -- Elias Valtonen, Khalid Thomas and Andre Adams -- have decided to transfer from Tempe. That means, if White and Martin do leave, the Sun Devils would have six open scholarships.





While that may cause fan frustration, it’s not uncommon in college basketball right now. Look around to other programs around the country, seemingly everyone has a player of two entering their name in the portal. That means that while ASU lost three guys as transfers -- notably, the trio were all reserves -- they’ll have a mass of transfers to recruit.





Oh, yeah, and though ASU didn’t land four-star forward Cliff Omoruyi (He chose Rutgers on Sunday) they landed five-star guard Marcus Bagley and are still in the running for Josh Christopher, the No. 11 player in the nation. (ASU is in his top five along with Michigan, Missouri, UCLA and USC and his brother, Caleb, is a guard on the Sun Devils).





But, let’s just say that White and Martin don’t return to college and Christopher chooses to play elsewhere, ASU won’t be left with a hoard of talent. It’ll have Alonzo Verge -- a high-scoring, versatile guard who had been known to hold on to the ball too much -- and it’ll return sophomores Jalen Graham and Jaelen House, both of whom showed promise in their first year but have a long way to go.





After that, there’s little depth and a lot of questions. It’s up to Hurley to address that, whether or not White and Martin return for their senior year.