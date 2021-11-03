Rodriguez ready to ride with the defensive line, harps on 'consistency'

ASU defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez has seen a lot of different scenarios across the duration of his football career, both as a player and a coach, but across all of them, just a few lessons stand out. Foremost among them is consistency. Rodriguez believes if you can be consistent, you can make adjustments and identify problems, and by making those adjustments and identifying the problems, you can fix them.





Entering the first week of November, Arizona State is dealing with some issues. The team sits at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play after a second-half meltdown against Utah and a first-half drubbing at the hands of Washington State. In both of those contests, Arizona State’s pass rush faltered and failed to pick up a sack, much to the dismay of its position coach. Nonetheless, Rodriguez isn’t going to kick and scream over their problems or change his approach. It’s about consistency.





“What we can’t do is change who we are and how we go to these guys because we are losing,” Rodriguez said on Wednesday. “I’m going to be (hard on the players) all the time, and that’s how we are in the defensive line room. So, what I’m going to do is continue to be hard on them and hold them to a high level, but I’m not going to sit here and finger point.”





“Their failure is my failure. Their success is my success… In the toughest of times, they need to know two things: I’m not going to change, and I’m not going to turn my back on them.”





Rodriguez isn’t going to ever blame his players for their mistakes on the field. He might give them a hard time for a miscue, but he isn’t going to go out there and throw the blame on them because the players often will end up blaming the coaches in return, creating a cycle of finger pointing that is flat out unhealthy.





“We’ve made adjustments to how we practice, how we are going to game plan,” Rodriguez explained. “X’s and O’s you can change, but you have to show consistency and who you are. We have to let them know that we’ve got their backs, that their success is our success, and their failure is our failure. Number two, I can’t over adjust and go back in the room too hard and rough, but I can’t also stroke their egos or stroke their heads and say losing is okay. Losing is not okay; failure is not okay.”





“I base how I coach off wins and losses. I have to coach on winning and losing mentality, winning and losing consistency play to play and day to day.”