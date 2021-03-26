ASUDevils - Robert Morris forward transfer AJ Bramah commits to the Sun Devils

The Sun Devils continued to successfully address their frontcourt needs ahead of the 2021-22 season with the announcement by Robert Morris forward transfer AJ Bramah who pledged to ASU on Friday afternoon. Arizona State’s newest addition chose the school over Nevada, Western Kentucky, and St. Bonaventure.

The 6’7 210-pound forward Bramah played 12 games in his senior year for the Colonials who play in the Horizon League and had impressive averages of 21 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, shooting at a 51.1 percent clip scoring at least 17 points in each contest and grabbing double-digit rebounds in half of the contests he played. His stats this past year improved over his junior season where he averaged 13 ppg and 7.9 rpg. That year the forward Paced the Colonials with 29 double-figure scoring games, posted eight double-doubles, and scoring in double figures over 23 consecutive games had him posting the fourth-longest streak in program history.

Bramah prepped at San Leandro (Calif.) High School and attended Sheridan (Wyoming) College before transferring to Robert Morris in 2019. In 2020 he was voted both All-Northeast Conference Second Team and All-Northeast Conference Tournament Team.