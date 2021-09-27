Robby Harrison talks ASU pledge

Arizona State was the first school to offer Greenwood, SC defensive lineman Robby Harrison, back in July of 2020, and it rewarded for their loyalty with the 2022 prospects committing to the program, giving himself his own birthday present.

"I love everything about the school," Harrison said. "(Defensive Line) Coach Rodriguez and (Graduate Assistant) coach (Steven) Beard have been recruiting me and they always kept it up front and real with me. They did a wonderful job with me. I know they will always keep it 100 with me. I just feel that this is the place for me because they are the type of coaches I want to play for.

"They said that they can see me play either the 3-technique (defensive tackle) or at nose. They feel that I'm a really explosive player who can make an impact and be an excellent playmaker. I'm a quick player who can really read the offense. I'm a very technically sound player. I need to work on my pad level and get stronger for the next level."