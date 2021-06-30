Richard Isaacs recaps his official Tempe visit

There is certainly no shortage of suitors for California 2022 point guard Richard ‘Pop’ Isaacs, and the coveted Top-40 overall prospect and four-star recruit isn’t wasting any time exploring some of the programs that have been heavily pursuing him for several months now. Isaacs spent a couple of days on Arizona State’s campus last week and shared with us his impression of that trip.

“Spending time with coach Hurley was really cool,” Isaacs said. “Just getting to know him, and getting to know the new staff that they got was real cool. Being able to sit down with them and see the vision they have was good. They were recruiting me since last year, and it really picked up lately when the new staff came there.

“Coach Hurley and coach Justus are the (ASU) coaches I’m in the most contact with. What I like about coach Hurley is that he’s just himself. He’s not saying or doing anything crazy, and honestly, all the other coaches recruiting me are doing the same. It’s cool that he's just calling me himself, checking in on me, and doing all the little stuff. Before he recruited me, I knew who Bobby Hurley was, and I knew about his career. Of course, being recruited by someone who has done it at the highest level is cool. I know he's been there and done that already.”

Rivals.com’s Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy observed Isaacs in the Pangos All-American Camp and was impressed by the point guard’s offensive versatility and court vision.

“There were few if any players at the camp that shot the deep ball better than Isaacs,” Cassidy noted, “who is ranked No. 38 in the county for a reason. And while he certainly wasn’t the longest guard on the floor at Pangos, he comes equipped with a skill set that has a chance to make him special down the road. Issacs was 4-for-5 from 3-point range in a Sunday performance that saw him finish with 14 points. On Monday afternoon, he showed he was more than just a jumper, flashing impressive court vision and creativity in a 16-point, three-assist performance.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AgNDAgcHJvc3BlY3QgUmljaGFyZCBJc2FhY3Mgc2hvd2VkIHRo YXQgaGlzIGdhbWUgZ29lcyB3ZWxsIGJleW9uZyBoaXMganVtcGVyIGF0IHRo ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Bhbmdvc0FBQ2FtcD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGFuZ29zQUFDYW1wPC9hPiB0aGlzIHdl ZWsuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2Fzc2lkeV9Sb2I/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhc3NpZHlfUm9iPC9hPiBoYXMgbW9y ZSBvbiB0aGF0IGFuZCBvdGhlciB0YWtlYXdheXMgZnJvbSB0aGUgZXZlbnQg aGVyZTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZqbmhoMlhiTzciPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby82am5oaDJYYk83PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UEhjYmRBQm5OcCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BIY2JkQUJuTnA8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNDAxNTk0MTE1MTcyNzYxOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEzLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=