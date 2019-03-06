The in-state battle for the services for the greatest position of need goes to the Sun Devils’ way who beat Arizona for the services of Rice graduate transfer defensive lineman Roe Wilkins.

“I just called the coaches and told them I was going to ASU,” Wilkins told Devils Digest earlier this afternoon. “I definitely like coach Herm and coach Cain. They played with three down lineman and I’m pretty good playing the four or five-technique. So being a versatile player they can put me in any situation that they feel is best for me.

“I’m looking to get my master’s in Business and they are one of the top Business schools in the country. That was definitely a big thing for me too.”

In our previous interview which took place a few weeks ago when Wilkins visited ASU during their spring practice, the lineman said that he felt a very positive vibe surrounding the program.

“It seemed like a very good environment and a team that is heading in the right direction,” Wilkins said following his visit. “I was hosted by (ASU center) Cohl Cabral and he told me that ‘what you see is what you get.’ Everything is out in front and the best players play. He talked about the family atmosphere but wasn't pressing me and just let the school sell itself. It’s a good family environment to come into and play immediately. So, it seems like a good situation.

“Overall it was really an impressive trip.”

The 6-3 260-pound lineman who prepped at Sour Lake (Tex.) Hardin Jefferson High School was All-Conference USA Honorable Mention in 2017 and 2018. As a junior, he posted a career-high 50 tackles which tied for fourth on his team and was credited with 20 stops in the last four games for the Owls. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

“The (ASU) coaches said that the liked my experience and my motor,” Wilkins stated. “I’ll bring the same effort every down, every game. Full throttle.”

Wilkins has also been impressed with his Sun Devils’ recruiting coach, Jamar Cain, and forming a bond with ASU’s first-year defensive line coach who has been important in the process as he weighs his options.

“He has been heavily involved in recruiting me,” Wilkins noted. “He’s been the first person to call me and the last person to see me on the visit, dropping me off at the airport. That’s always good to see how much your position coach wants you. Ultimately, he’ll be the person I will spend the most time during the season. He’s the guy that I have to trust the most in to give me the tools to get to the next level.

“I certainly liked coach Cain and he knows what he’s doing.”

Wilkins is the fifth defensive lineman to join the Sun Devils this year and bolster a position that was very thin in numbers during spring practices, having just six scholarship players available which included two players on offense who switched over.

The lineman who has one year of eligibility left is the second player to commit to ASU following the February signing day and joins fellow defensive lineman TJ Pesefea a junior college transfer from American River (Calif.) junior college who committed to ASU in mid-February.

Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!