Reynolds ready to test defensive lineman’s limits ahead of spring

Two of the most important words for ASU football this offseason were roster retention. 78% of the 2024 roster has returned with one goal in mind, which is that the Sun Devils were just three wins away from last year. Defensive line coach Diron Reynolds will see a lot of familiar faces once spring football starts after retaining nearly every play from last year, and he’s ready to test their breaking point.





“It gives you the opportunity to push them a little more,” Reynolds said. “Last year, we were probably feeling each other out a little bit, knowing how to press each other’s buttons and try to get the best out of them. I think they know that we want the best out of them, so this thing is going to be a lot harder than it should be. “





Last year’s pass rush wasn’t exactly up to Reynolds’ standards, tallying 24 sacks in 2024. The lack of pressure was evident at certain points in the season, and it started with the work that was put in off the field. Reynolds believes the buy-in from the linemen is deeper than it was five months ago, and the numbers will speak for themselves.





“I gotta put them in better situations to be able to do it,” Reynolds admitted. “We also have to tackle people. When we get the opportunities, we have to make the lay, and I think we’ll do a better job of that. I think we have to play off each other and communicate, and with a veteran group this year, you have the opportunity to do something special.”





With so many returners and upperclassmen in the position room, the leadership aspect is much more important. While there isn’t necessarily one singular person who has taken initiative as the person everyone looks to, all the linemen are finding different ways to provide their two cents.





“Everybody is stepping up,” Reynolds stated. “I don’t know if it’s one guy or the other, but I’m just seeing guys talk and push each other. Guys were reluctant to call each other up to the standard last year, and I think everybody is doing a better job of that this year.”





Junior lineman C.J. Fite was a starter for a majority of last year in the interior of the line and played a major role in ASU limiting opponents to 113 yards per game. His freshman to sophomore year jump was a huge one, and his play on the field reflected that. Now with two years under his belt, he looks to continue to add to his game.





“He just needs to stay consistent,” Reynolds explained. “He hit his stride in the middle of the season last year, and he’s taken on some of that leadership role. He’s more of a quiet leader, but the guys follow. He did a good job of stopping the run, and the next step is being able to steal some early down sacks.”





Last year, the defensive line dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout the season, activating the “next man up” mentality that kept every player ready at all times. The depth played a key role in maintaining the physicality ASU displayed on the line, but it also allowed Reynolds to keep all of his guys fresh for the entire 60 minutes of a game.





“Depth is very important,” Reynolds voiced. “Nowadays, if you’re in the two-deep as a player, you’re a starter. You’re probably going to get close to an equal amount of reps because whoever has a hot hand is just going to stay in the game.”





Senior defensive lineman Jacob Kongaika transferred from Arizona to ASU before the 2024 season and was another interior lineman alongside Fite who stopped the run so often. Rain or shine, Kongaika brought a positive attitude to every practice that was infectious to everyone around him, and he looks to continue to lift up his team this year.





“He really has no problem calling anybody up from any position,” Reynolds expressed. “Whether it’s in a good or bad way, we really appreciate that. He always brings juice and energy every day, and we need that for the team as a whole.”





While the Sun Devils are ahead of schedule after going from 3-9 to 11-3 in two years under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the players show no signs of having any sort of ego that could bring them back down from last year's high. The message in the locker room hasn’t changed, and the players still have plenty to prove if they want to be considered a powerhouse for years to come.





“These guys are hungry,” Reynolds emphasized. “The biggest thing last year was to work in a manner where you got respect, and everything came fast. Once you have success, you have to know how to handle it. They got a little bit of success and a lot of people pat them on the back and tell them how great they are, but you have to focus on what’s important now. You have to let go of distractions, get right back to the grind, understand our standard, and stay on pace to get to what we need to get done.”