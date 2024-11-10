Resilience on display in a gritty seesaw Sun Devil home win

In a conference that head coach Kenny Dillingham described as ‘Did you see that score?’ each week proposes unique challenges and peculiar game outcomes, Arizona State’s contest versus UCF did fit that bill. The Sun Devils produced just 260 total yards compared to their opponent's 406, but the scoreboard defied that statistical gap. In a game that treated fans to five lead changes, Arizona State (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) conjured up a 35-31 victory Saturday through a back-and-forth affair against the University of Central Florida (4-6, 2-5).













“I thought that staff out-coached me,” Dillingham admitted. I don’t think I did a great job preparing our guys to play the football game, and they found a way to win, and that's the fun part.”













Saturday becomes the fourth one-possession game in 2024 that the Sun Devils have won, with three of them being Big 12 contestants at Mountain America Stadium. The offense failed to find its rhythm early in the game; however, as two players found their pace, the offense picked it up when it mattered most.













Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson combined for two second-half touchdowns during the game’s most balanced stanza, with both ASU and UCF trading touchdowns like friends passing along trading cards; perhaps the most critical play the duo manufactured was a 29-yard pass on third-and-seven deep in ASU’s territory. Leavitt, with steadfast trust in his receiver, lofted a pass into single cover as Tyson hung in the air for what felt like minutes, making the catch. Trailing with under five minutes to play in the third quarter, that individual play sparked momentum for ASU, leading to a lead-altering touchdown.













“It’s an unbelievable connection right now,” Dillingham said. "Sam launched it gave him a jump ball and great job by [Tyson] going to get it, that’s what JT does. He goes and high points the football as good as anybody I’ve been around. Tyson has two more years, Sam has three more years, and that could be an exciting combo for the future of Sun Devil football."













The signal-caller produced a valiant performance, completing 16-25 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the final 16 minutes. Leavitt has grown leaps and bounds through his short ASU tenure, stacking together prominent games. For Tyson, appreciating Leavitt for his broad skillset and unwavering work ethic is easy thanks to his consistent production time and again.













“Sam’s just a dog,” Tyson said. "He’s a proven winner, man; whenever the game’s on the line, whenever we need to play, whenever we need to drive, put it on Sam’s shoulders. He’s gonna make it. He's gonna get it done.”













“That's a great player,” Dillingham said. "The fact that [Leavitt] has three years left, every company in the state should be calling him for an NIL deal. People should be throwing cars at him, and condos should be throwing whatever they can throw at him. I'm just glad he’s here, helps me look good.”













ASU was forced to overcome the absence of dominant running back Cam Skattebo who was sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered against Oklahoma State. Skattebo, who has four Big 12 offensive Player of Week awards more than any other player, is averaging 175.6 total yards of offense per game, head and shoulders above any other player in the conference.













“It was different,” Tyson said. "I miss having my little bowling ball right next to me, but it was different. He [Kyson Brown] had to step up I thought he played a pretty good game. It was definitely weird, but I think he should be back next week.”













Brown stepped up and played a critical role offensively. The sophomore ran for just 73 yards, which appears underwhelming for 18 carries on paper. However, his ability to take care of the football and make minimal mistakes was key to his success in the game. Dillingham stated that he was impressed by Brown’s play, knowing he’ll only improve with time.













“Such good learning experience, there were runs that he did an unbelievable job on, so I was very proud of him stepping up in that moment,” Dillingham said. hen you come in for somebody like Skatt who’s top 10 in the Heisman race, all eyes are going to be on you, he didn’t fumble, and he didn’t mess up a pass pro. kudos to him, he did everything we asked him to do.”













UCF’s star running back, RJ Harvey, did everything asked of him tenfold on the offensive end. The fifth-year player rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns. These numbers come as no surprise to anyone aware of Harvey’s production. He placed second to Skattebo in all-purpose yards per game with 159.4 per game, leading the Big 12. He also leads the conference in rushing yards per contest with 132.8.













“That kid is really good,” Dillingham said about RJ Harvey. He’s the best back we’ve faced. Dynamic, explosive, they did a great job running the football. We got dominated on the ground. If you just look at the rushing statistics, it’s not pretty.













The run game was a consistent struggle defensively for ASU, allowing four rushing touchdowns in the contest and 177 yards, Dillingham was tasked with increasing his player's energy during adverse moments, even using referring decisions to incite a spark.













“I thought I did a bad job getting our guys to come out with an edge,” Dillingham remarked. There was an opportunity there, and it probably could’ve been a flag it was one of those judgment calls. I wanted our guys to see my intensity ramp up. I can’t go play but what I can do is try to create some passion and try to create some juice.”













The Sun Devil's defensive players shined in key moments of the contest, swinging the momentum back into the hearts of the players and fans. Redshirt freshman Montana Warren scored his first touchdown of the season after true freshman Martell Hughes blocked a punt in the first quarter that Warren was able to scoop and score down the sideline. the second quarter trailing 14-17, junior defensive back Laterrance Welch read the eyes of UCF quarterback Dylan Ritz scoring a pick-six that provided ASU its first lead of the game, the players made big plays on both ends of the field finding arbitrary means to an advantage time and again.













“When we talk about success, just being the very best you can be all the time, repeat,” Dillingham said. ust be the very best you can be all the time and then repeat, those kids just try and be the very best they can be all the time. When it shows up for them, it’s awesome.”













Sun Devil football has outperformed the less-than-modest preseason expectations, tied for third place in the conference after 10 weeks of play. For the players, it starts internally as a culture shift from a 3-9 2023 team that has flipped on its head along with the record.













“It's a huge difference like we got people that care,” Tyson said. People who put their lives on the line for this. We all love each other; I think it's the whole reason why we’re in this position now … The standard is the standard, and if you aren't gonna get in line with the standard when you’re not gonna play.”













The remainder of the campaign proposes immense possibilities. On its current pace, ASU could be a contestant in the Big 12 championship game, fighting for a spot in the altered College football playoff, yet before expectations arise to sky-high rates, Dillingham wants his team to continue to play with the same passion that changed the culture to begin with.













“I thought we got a little confident, and that's my fault for letting them get to that mold,” Dillingham said. e got to get back to that edge, that dog we play with a chip on our shoulder way better than we play like we’re good.”