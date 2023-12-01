According to a FootballScoop.com report, Marcus Arroyo, who was UNLV’s head coach between 2020-22, a post that was preceded by an offensive coordinator post at Oregon between 2017-19, is poised to be hired by ASU’s head coach Kenny Dillingham as the Sun Devils’ new offensive coordinator. Arroyo is set to replace Beau Baldwin, who served just one year in that capacity in Tempe.





Arroyo was dismissed by the Rebels in 2022 after compiling a 7-23 record over three years. Prior to that, he compiled a 28-12 mark, winning 15 out of their last 17 games during his time in Eugene, a stint that was capped off by a Pac-12 Championship in 2019 and a Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin.





He coached current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and NFL draft first-round pick Justin Herbert, who in 2019 had his best statistical season as a collegiate passer. He threw for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns. In an interview with Fox Sports’ Matt Leinart, Herbert expressed his appreciation for Herbert. “I would say with coach Arroyo, our offensive coordinator, everything we did in the quarterbacks room was kind of geared to knowing the game,” Hervert said, “knowing everything about the defense and the offense,” he explained. “Going into these meetings with some of the coaches, I felt really prepared, having the background that I did, and I knew all about these coverages and these fronts. ‌ “Coach Arroyo did a great job with the quarterbacks teaching us about that. “





Arroyo joined Oregon after spending two years as the running backs coach at Oklahoma State and brought experience as a coach for every offensive position except the offensive line. Overall, Arroyo helped the Cowboys’ offense become one of just two teams in the nation to have a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard receiver, and a 1,000-yard rusher. Prior to going to Stillwater, Arroyo spent the 2014-15 season in the NFL as interim offensive coordinator and play-caller for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He originally went to Tampa Bay to coach quarterbacks, but after a health procedure sidelined Bucs offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford, Arroyo took on the offensive coordinator duties. Tampa Bay’s offense saw receivers Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson both eclipse 1,000 yards receiving, the first time in team history a pair of receivers went over 1,000 yards.





Arroyo was a passing game coordinator at Cal in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. He played quarterback for San Jose State, and his first coaching job was at his alma mater in 2003 as an Offensive Student Assistant.





Following a shocking 29-0 home loss to Fresno State in mid-September. Dillingham decided to strip away the play-calling duties from then-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach Baldwin. Ever since then, Baldwin’s future on the Sun Devils staff was in great doubt, and earlier this week, the seemingly inevitable move was made by Dillingham, who decided not to retain Baldwin on staff.





Dillingham, in his first year as ASU’s head coach, was calling offensive plays ever since that defeat, as the Sun Devils notched two more victories since then, at home against Washington State and on the road versus UCLA, to match last season’s mark of 3-9.





With multiple injuries that greatly impacted the offense in an adverse way, namely at quarterback and offensive line, Arizona State was forced to play junior running back Cam Skattebo and junior tight end Jalin Conyers (who declared entering the transfer portal today).





At the end of the 2023 campaign, Arizona State ranked 109th (out of 130 teams) in total offense with a 322.2-yard average, as well as 123rd in scoring offense with a 17.8-point average.





ASU returns junior Trenton Bourguet, who started eight games for the team, and is expected to have freshman Jaden Rashada, who started the first two games of the year, return as well. Sophomore Drew Pyne (a Notre Dame transfer) entered the portal. Jacob Conover (a BYU transfer) also saw playing time, albeit in a more limited number of snaps, and it’s unclear whether he will stay or leave the team. ASU is expected to add at least one quarterback, either from the high school ranks or the portal.





According to Football Scoop, the details of the contract for Arroyo may be finalized by the end of the weekend.