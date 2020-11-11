ASUDevils - Remy Martin Named Associated Press Preseason All-American

He earned Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in his freshman season.

Next up second-team All-Pac-12 in his sophomore season.

Junior season...an easy pick for first-team Pac-12 honors.

In his senior season in 2020-21, Remy Martin has taken the next step before the season tips, as he has earned Associated Press Preseason All-America honors, just the second Sun Devil to earn the honor joining Ike Diogu prior to the 2003-04 season. He becomes just the fourth Pac-12 player to earn the honor in the past dozen seasons.He earned it with a few quick easy numbers and stats. The top returning scorer in the Pac-12? Yes, he is back.

One of the top candidates for National Player of the Year? He is back in maroon and gold.A player who led the team in road scoring last year, when every bucket is needed? Yes, he is back too.

Martin is joined on the team by Iowa's Luke Garza, Baylor senior Jared Butler, Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu and Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert.

He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019-20 averaging 19.1 ppg. and had eight 20-point games in ASU's 11 true road contests (6-5).Martin led the team in 2019-20 in road scoring at 15.0 ppg and in his freshman season was 11-of-23 (.478) from three and 24-of-29 (.828) from free throw line in road games. He has posted 10 games of 24+ points in his career, seven of them have been on the road.