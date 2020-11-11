ASUDevils - Remy Martin Named Associated Press Preseason All-American

Remy Martin Named Associated Press Preseason All-American
He earned Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in his freshman season.
Next up second-team All-Pac-12 in his sophomore season.
Junior season...an easy pick for first-team Pac-12 honors.
In his senior season in 2020-21, Remy Martin has taken the next step before the season tips, as he has earned Associated Press Preseason All-America honors, just the second Sun Devil to earn the honor joining Ike Diogu prior to the 2003-04 season. He becomes just the fourth Pac-12 player to earn the honor in the past dozen seasons.He earned it with a few quick easy numbers and stats. The top returning scorer in the Pac-12? Yes, he is back.
One of the top candidates for National Player of the Year? He is back in maroon and gold.A player who led the team in road scoring last year, when every bucket is needed? Yes, he is back too.
Martin is joined on the team by Iowa's Luke Garza, Baylor senior Jared Butler, Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu and Gonzaga senior Corey Kispert.
He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019-20 averaging 19.1 ppg. and had eight 20-point games in ASU's 11 true road contests (6-5).Martin led the team in 2019-20 in road scoring at 15.0 ppg and in his freshman season was 11-of-23 (.478) from three and 24-of-29 (.828) from free throw line in road games. He has posted 10 games of 24+ points in his career, seven of them have been on the road.
Martin has shown it all in his three years, as ASU has become the most entertaining squad in the Pac-12 (highest scoring squad in the Pac-12 over the past three seasons at 78.05).
Want a leader who makes sure you avoid losing hangovers? The Sun Devils are 16-5 after a loss the past two seasons, the best mark in the Pac-12.
Also, he isn't going to quit and neither will his coaching staff in any game. The Sun Devil have 26 halftime comeback wins under Coach Hurley, the best mark in the Pac-12 in his tenure.
NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Earned USBWA National Player of the Week (for week ending Feb. 22) and Pac-12 Player of the Week after averaging 23.0 points on 67 percent shooting (16-24), including 5-of-6 behind the arc, and 3.5 assists in the Bay Area road sweep. He scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting in 74-69 victory at Stanford. In the final 7:17 of the game, he scored 11 of those points. He scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with five assists in 80-75 win at California, as he scored 15 of his points in the final 11:08. It marked his third Pac-12 Player of the Week award in his career.