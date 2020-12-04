ASUDevils - Remy Martin leads the way as ASU fend off Cal in Pac-12 opener

Nothing can be said to be certain in this world except death, taxes, and a 20-plus point performance from Remy Martin whenever the Sun Devil guard steps on the Haas Pavilion hardwood.





In an arena which the senior floor general for no. 25 Arizona State (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) can’t seem to get enough of, as he’s averaged 22.6 points across his last three appearances in Berkeley, Martin notched another standout performance on Thursday night in a 70-62 victory over the California Golden Bears (1-3, 0-1).





The preseason All-American led the way for all scorers in the contest, dropping 22 points by way of an 8-for-11 night from the field. Martin also logged four rebounds and five assists. However, the rest of the Sun Devil lineup wasn’t so lucky, as a finicky zone defense from Cal thwarted the ASU offense in a back-and-forth game that never seemed to be too far out of reach for either side.





“I think Remy’s performance shows why he’s one of the best in our league and in the country,” head coach Bobby Hurley said of his senior guard and leader. “In a game that we didn’t have great flow on offense, and we’re not hitting perimeter shots; he carried us through a large part of that game offensively and made big plays down the stretch.”





Martin’s only Sun Devil accomplice in double figures was someone who’s also no stranger to Haas Pavilion, but unlike Martin, it was freshman guard Josh Christopher’s first time actually playing out on the Berkeley hardwood, rather than sitting in the stands just like did 10 years ago when he watched his brother, Patrick, play for the Golden Bears.





ASU’s hotshot freshman guard came out of the gate in aggressive fashion, confidently shooting contested three-pointers that just missed their mark. However, it wasn’t long until Christopher collected himself, scoring 10 points in just under 10 minutes in the first half, before supplementing another four points in the latter half of the contest.





The other piece of ASU’s electric freshman duo, forward Marcus Bagley, who scored 21 points against Houston Baptist on Sunday, had a much more tumultuous night on Thursday, as the young forward only managed to muster five points on 2-for-9 shooting, although pacing his team with seven rebounds before being helped off the floor late in the second half with a lower-left leg injury.





“It was scary; your heart stops. You’re thinking the worst, and he’s going to get evaluated. (The trainers) felt pretty good that it wasn’t the worst-case scenario, but we are going to check everything and make sure when we get back to Arizona,” Hurley noted.





“The doctors on hand felt at the time pretty good about it not being a catastrophic type of injury. We’ll just have our fingers crossed until we are able to get back and get all the workups done.”