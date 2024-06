The majority of the Sun Devils' needs for its top-rated Big 12 2025 recruiting class have been fulfilled. In this feature, we examine Arizona State’s current recruiting picture and the position groups where we expect to see additional activity.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!