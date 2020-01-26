The past three seasons of Arizona State baseball have not come close to living up to the historical standards of the program, something its staunch fans and followers need not be reminded.



Sure, a berth to the 2019 NCAA tournament was a nice step in the right direction, but it seemed the only way to go was up after the Sun Devils turned in their second and third losing seasons in their 60-year history in 2017, then 2018.

This season has the potential to be different though, as ASU has been ranked No. 3 in Baseball America’s preseason rankings. Head coach Tracy Smith admitted it’s nice to get some acknowledgment, but added that things are finally starting to go as he envisioned when he was hired years ago.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I love the fact that guys are being recognized,” Smith said. “We haven’t had a lot of that around here yet, so it’s good for that. But other than that, put it in the closet and go play. The business plan, if you will, that we laid out years ago talked about exactly that—being in the conversation for a national championship, that’s the whole focus of our tenants of champs, the first one is a conversation.

“So, we talked about this with the team, if you’re being ranked, which is nice and all those things, ok, you’re in the conversation. That’s good, we’re getting there. But it doesn’t mean anything, so our attention and focus as a coaching staff needs to make sure we understand that, and the leaders and veterans of our team need to understand that.”

Of course, talk is cheap, but by the sounds of its ASU’s core leaders not only understand this but have internalized their vision of going to Omaha as one of the eight programs in the College World Series. In fact, it seems pretty clear that with so many upperclassmen and such a reinvigorated pitching staff, nothing short of this goal will be an acceptable end result for the season according to key leaders on the team.

“You look around from top to bottom, our lineup, our pitching staff this year, this is going to be a big year for us,” junior infielder Alika Williams said. “It’s a good group of guys, and I think we got a good shot at doing something special.

“We’re going to go out there, get to Omaha and win a national championship, that’s the goal. I think pretty much everyone’s on board with that.”