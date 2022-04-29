Rachaad White selected in the 3rd round of NFL Draft by Tampa Bay Bucs

Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.
In the months and weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, many pundits had placed former ASU RB Rcahaad White as a fringe Top-10 player at his position. On Friday night, the Sun Devil star defied those pessimistic projections and was the fourth running back selected in the draft, as he became a thrid-round pick (91st overall) selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Playing in only 15 games over his two-year career in Tempe, the Mt. SAC (Calif.) junior college transfer made a significant impact by posting 1,426 rushing yards and scoring 20 touchdowns, averaging a formidable 6.4 yards per carry. As a deft receiving threat out of the backfield, he tallied 607 yards and two scores, averaging 11.9 yards per reception. He scored at least one touchdown in 12 of his 15 games with the Sun Devils.
White who was second-team All_Pac 12 honoree following last season, recorded 30.5 percent of ASU’s total yards on offense this and 35.6 percent of ASU’s total touchdowns. He was the second-highest graded player by Pro Football Focus, regardless of position, overall in the Pac-12 last year (90.7) and the second-highest graded running back in the FBS. His 452 yards after the catch - just 100 more yards than any other Pac-12 back and the 4th-highest tally of any FBS running back this season.