Rachaad White impresses in Senior Bowl, elevates draft stock

MOBILE, Ala. —- Much like Peter Parker in the second installation of Marvel and Tom Holland’s trilogy of Spiderman films, Rachaad White is a long way from home.





The Arizona State running back flew to Mobile his past week to partake in the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl, which he accepted his invitation to in November.





Mobile, which happens to be the third-most populous city in Alabama, is a large establishment with a small town feel. But the area that hosts the heralded college football upperclassmen All-Star showcase is a stark contrast in grandeur. The airport only flies planes out of seven gates. Its roads barely span two lanes wide. The community is cordial, eager to talk, and tight-knit.





From Wednesday to Friday, the skies emptied more water than Tempe will see over the next three decades. While the ASU campus basked in the typical sunshine and beautiful temperatures enjoyed during the winter months, White was forced to bundle up in heavy jackets and thick hoodies to keep warm throughout his stay. Meanwhile, the 40-degree weather and unrelenting precipitation threatened to chill him to the bone.





Despite the poor conditions, White arrived at the Senior Bowl ready to work. The National team, which White practiced with, was led by New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and his staff. Its American counterpart received instruction from Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. Scouts and front office members from all 32 National Football League teams were in attendance. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, a former scout himself, revealed on social media that over 900 media members traveled to cover the event and its prospects.





With so many resources in close proximity, White was determined not to let his time in Mobile slip through his fingers. Very few players have the opportunity to get coached by the league’s professionals before the NFL Combine. White became a sponge from the very first day, learning and asking questions along with the rest of the National team’s running backs.





“I like picking brains,” White said. “I’m a big guy on that. Honestly, they tell you how it really is and what they’re looking for. Everybody got their own coaching method and what they want to see.”





White mentioned that throughout practice, he has focused on improving his decisiveness, read/react skills, and punctuality as a runner. At points in the season, White found himself watching holes close because he sat behind his line for too long while determining the best course of action. While White views his patience as his best attribute, he wants to find a better balance in his pace of play.





In practice, White displayed all of the traits that made him a dynamic weapon for ASU over the past two seasons. He blazed through gaps with urgency, slashed away from defenders in open space, and broke tackles with his frame and juke moves for extra yardage. When rotating out of the backfield as a receiver, White looked like the most comfortable and natural pass catcher from both Senior Bowl backfields. He also made significant strides in his pass protection technique, which was not a primary emphasis at ASU because he was often deployed as a fifth option in the receiving game.