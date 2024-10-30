QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Oklahoma State contest

Head coach Kenny Dillingham announced on Wednesday after practice that redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt will start Saturday against Oklahoma State in a pivotal road game for the ASU. Coming off a bye week and a loss to Cincinnati before the bye, the Sun Devils are a win away from clinching bowl eligibility, and they’ll have the chance to do so with their starter back behind center.





“He had a really good day," Dillingham noted. “He’s going to be the guy. He’s done everything we asked him to do this week, and he’s looked really good. I saw him be able to make throws and run around, and he’s pretty much full speed. There’s a reason we were super precautionary to make sure he was comfortable when he took the field.”





Practice today was filled with a plethora of energy throughout the morning, as players fought to the whistle and at certain points after as well. Although there was a bit of pushing and shoving after plays, Dillingham invites that intensity. They were missing that in their loss at Cincinnati, and Dillingham feels they’ve regained their edge.





“That was a great practice today,” Dillingham stated. “The physicality and energy level were great; we had a scuffle today, which was awesome to have. It wasn’t fake; it was real because we were playing so hard. It was just a really good day today.”





The kicking competition ensued today, as three kickers—graduate Parker Lewis, redshirt sophomore Ian Hershey, and redshirt freshman Carston Kieffer—all received reps today. A segment of practice was solely built for the kickers to attempt 47-yard field goals, with players yelling and waving their arms and coaches blowing their whistles in an attempt to distract the kickers.





“We tried to create a little pressure in practice, and it was good,” Dillingham said. “We told the guys we were going to have a little kicking competition, and it was good work. Obviously, it’s going to affect you when you kick under pressure scenarios. We had a guy make two of three kicks in a pressure scenario from 47 yards, which is pretty good.”





ASU travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend to play Oklahoma State, which marched into Tempe and beat the Sun Devils last year. The weather forecast is expecting some rainfall over the weekend, posing a challenge for both teams. Dillingham prepared his team for this possibility by changing the quality of the footballs used today.





“If it’s horrible weather, you can’t throw the ball much,” Dillingham commented. “It affects your kicking game, and they have a really good punting team. Fielding punts will become more difficult, and I think the special teams are going to have a bigger effect. We know if it rains, it’ll affect the passing game, so we worked some wet ball stuff today.”





Over the course of the season, ASU’s two losses are credited in a short period from about midway through the first quarter to midway in the second quarter. Outside of that, the Sun Devils haven’t been outplayed nearly as much. For Dillingham, he feels the team needs to slow down and not get too ahead of itself.





“It’s more of one play at a time,” Dillingham explained. “We can’t get caught up in everything else for us, so we focused on that in the last half of the Cincinnati game. Our guys responded well to that, so we’re just trying to double down on that. Whatever happens, go to the next play, and that’s all that matters.”