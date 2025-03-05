Q&A With Shaun Aguano

An explosive 2024 Sun Devil offense was defined by a punishing ground attack. But can that level of excellence be maintained in 2025 without the services of All-American running back Cam Skattebo? We discussed that topic and many others with ASU's running backs coach, Shaun Aguano.





Devils Digest: Anyone examining the very successful season ASU had in 2024 would clearly see that the running game was the tip of the spear. What is your view on your group’s performance?





Shaun Aguano: “I think the running game, of course, kept us in a lot of the games and helped us finish a lot of games, but I think not only the running back room, but the whole line up front did a heck of a job being physical and dominating the fronts of other teams. That led to our success in the running game. And then I thought our guys in our room ran really hard, finished runs, ran with intensity, and didn’t make mistakes. So, all of that was put together. I thought we had an incredible running game.”





Devils Digest: Obviously, any discussion about the running back group certainly begins and ends with Cam Skattebo. In 2023, bad season and all, he showed more than just a few flashes and was the offensive MVP, and last season, his performance skyrocketed. When you look back at his two years, are you still blown away by everything he accomplished in such a short amount of time? Whatever expectations you had for him for 2024, suffice it to say that he exceeded those by a country mile.





Shaun Aguano: “Absolutely. His body composition got better and I thought he mentally matured, became more of a professional at the things he did, the way he practiced, the way he prepared, watching film—all of those things. I think all of that led to his maturity. And then, with his athletic ability, those two (aspects) together having that great contact balance—I thought all of those things together made him an incredible back.”





Devils Digest: When you look back at the last spring practice, did you already start to see the signs pointing to Skattebo having an outstanding season, or was that feeling formed more in fall camp or maybe even the first two or three games of the season?





Shaun Aguano: “I thought after spring ball, and everybody alluded to it. They saw his body change a little bit. He was a little bit quicker, he had more knowledge of the offense, had the trust of the quarterback and the offensive line, and I think you could see that coming in from the ending of spring. That kept going through fall camp. So, in spring ball, you had a glimpse of what he could be.”





Devils Digest: When you look at the overall impact he had as an all-around player—obviously, a good pass blocker and a good receiver from the backfield—those are sometimes aspects of a running back that get overlooked but also make the difference between a good and great running back…





Shaun Aguano: “Absolutely. In this day and age, I think recruiting backs that are versatile, that love the game, and that are tough is crucial. The development of pass protection comes at the collegiate level because I don't know how much pass protection they do at the high school level. Then, gaining knowledge of the offense and the concepts and being part of the scheme is crucial. But you have to be able to catch the football out of the backfield in order to be an all-purpose back.”





Devils Digest: I'm sure you saw a lot of things behind the scenes regarding Skattebo that so many others are not aware of. Is there one aspect out there you think hasn’t been talked about enough, even when it comes to a highly publicized player such as Skattebo





Shaun Aguano: “People didn’t see it how much he loves the underdog mentality. He loves the game of football and has an incredible knowledge of football. Everybody talks about players having FBI, or football IQ, and he is elite at his intelligence of playing the game of football.”





Devils Digest: Let’s discuss the other running backs in the room. DeCarlos Brooks is naturally a running back that you are very familiar with, and he is also an outgoing senior. It seems like injuries slowed him down in his two years at ASU, but I felt like he was one of those guys who every opportunity he got, truly maximized it.









Shaun Aguano: “He did. Injuries did plague him throughout his career. What we asked from him—was his unselfishness—because everybody wants the football and wants to be a huge part of it. But his unselfishness and being that team member while still craving the ball, always telling me he was ready, was huge. He understood the season that Cam and the team were having, and he was just a very good team player. He’s going to be successful in whatever he does because of that, because of his character, and because of what he brings to any team.”





Devils Digest: Kyson Brown, aka Sipp, is one running back that, as a freshman, people may have been surprised that he did not redshirt in 2023. Yet, that showed how valuable he was to the position group. This past season, he took the natural step forward you would expect from freshman year to sophomore year. How would you evaluate his performance?





Shaun Aguano: “He’s one of the hardest-working kids in our room. Very intelligent. He's working on flexibility, and now he's going to have to be that guy that people are going to have to chase. He probably had the most touches out of that room (that returns in 2025) so far. But he’s that kid that loves the game of football as well. He’s the guy who is there first, leaves last, puts in time in the film room, does everything right, and is an incredible academic student as well. So, I'm excited for Sipp now to hopefully be the guy in his eyes and our team’s. But it all comes down to competition, and that room knows that I will always play the best person.”





Devils Digest: As good as the offensive numbers were in 2024, I can only imagine how much better they could have been if you had a healthier Raleek Brown for the entire season. How's Raleek doing these days from a physical standpoint, and what are your expectations for him in 2025?





Shaun Aguano: “He's coming off injury, and I think now is the time to get his body right in the spring. He brings a different dimension out on the perimeter—he’s able to catch the football and create mismatches with linebackers. We're excited for Raleek because he can carry the ball between the tackles as well. You can't just ride one horse in this game, so there's going to have to be a multitude of guys. But who becomes the leader and takes over that room is yet to be seen. I'm excited for all those guys to compete, but Raleek brings a unique level of athleticism to that room.”





Devils Digest: Alton McCaskill is another player that really had his own history with injuries. It seems that he got lost in the mix because this was a very deep running back room, but what did you see from McCaskill this past season, and what are your expectations for him in 2025?





Shaun Aguano: “I love the way Alton goes about his business. Injuries did plague him a little bit, especially at the end of the season. I know he's anxious to get back to being the player he was his freshman year when he was very productive. He works really hard, studies hard, and hopefully, he'll be in the mix. It's a huge competition because, like you said, that room is pretty deep, and there are a bunch of guys who are going to fight for it. But I'm excited for Alton to get his chance this spring as well. He’s more knowledgeable about the offense now, and I think he feels more comfortable running after his injuries. I'm excited to see what he can do.”





Devils Digest: True freshman Jason Brown probably had an even harder time seeing the field. But he definitely impressed in limited game day reps. What did you see from him from a development standpoint?





Shaun Aguano: “I'm excited about Jason because he probably has one of the best contact balances in our running back room. He’s low to the ground, he runs with force, and he’s able to catch the ball. Just coming in as a youngster in June makes it hard for someone like him to play in the fall—just trying to get acclimated to school and football. But I'm excited for him because I think he's very talented, and he's going to compete as well. I'm just excited to watch all these guys and see how they develop.”





Devils Digest: I want to talk about the two incoming freshmen. When you recruited Demarius Robinson, what were some of the qualities that drew you to pursue him? And now that he's on campus how has the acclimation process and winter workouts been for him?





Shaun Aguano: “He fits that model of loving football, having that underdog mentality. He’s quick—his lateral quickness is elite. And then he brings that toughness that I look for, that drive to succeed. When I recruited him, I saw him running for huge yards in games against incredible football teams in Oklahoma—against the best. And they all talked about him. When I recruit, I ask other schools what they see in a player, and everybody said the same thing, ‘You're getting a dawg—mentality kid that runs hard.’ So, I'm excited to see his progress and development. And since he came in January, he’ll have all spring to compete with these guys. He’s a great character kid who gets along with everybody, so he's going to find his way really quick.”





Devils Digest: The late freshman addition, Grayson Rigdon, is just an incredible story. There are some underdogs in the position group, but he might be the biggest underdog of them all. I didn’t even know six-man football was a thing until I read his story. He was obviously a very late addition, but can you talk about why you decided to go all in on him so late in the recruiting cycle?





Shaun Aguano: “We were looking for that athletic guy who can play multiple positions. When someone can score 45 or 47 points in a basketball game, then throw the football, catch the football, and run the football—that’s rare.





“In our (team) room now, we have 105 guys (based on the new NCAA rule that allows teams to have 105 scholarship players), and we want those players that we think can develop into something and be productive. So, when we looked at him, Coach Dillingham brought him to me, and his athleticism really stood out. Coach said, ‘Why don’t we just bring him on campus and see what happens?’ And Grayson liked us, I guess.”





Devils Digest: You mentioned the 105 scholarships, and I wanted to get your thoughts on this new rule, not only as to how it will pertain to running backs but also in general. Does the new scholarship number rule allow you to take more chances with players, altering your recruiting strategy? Before, you had to predict which guys would make an impact in a year or two, but does this 105-rule allow you to be more patient with players who now might take two or three years to develop into an impact player?





Shaun Aguano: “I think that’s exactly the thought process. It’s now more about development. There won’t be any walk-ons anymore, and that’s unfortunate because a ton of walk-ons have been very successful. So now, we have to shift our focus a bit and look for developmental guys we believe will be productive in the long run. But this rule is still very new, and I haven’t fully dug into all the details. Coach Dillingham has been guiding us on how many players we can have in each position room, so it’s a learning process.”





Devils Digest: You brought in transfer running back Kanye Udoh , and he comes to ASU as a well proven running back from Army who had a solid 2024 season. When you decided to pursue him in the portal, what stood out about him?





Shaun Aguano: “I liked his downhill running ability. We needed a bigger back in that room, and his athleticism as a big back really stood out. Beyond that, I loved his mentality when we spoke with him, and just the way he approaches his business really impressed me. For me, recruiting is a lot about the person as much as the player, and Kanye fit everything I was looking for. I think he’s going to be a huge addition to that room.”





DevilsDigest: Outgoing senior quarterback Trenton Bourguet was announced recently as your assistant coach. What was behind that decision?





Shaun Aguano: "I've coached Trenton when he was the quarterback and his knowledge of the game and his relationships with the guys in the room are special. I think he's going to be an incredible coach, and so when I had a chance to bring him on as the assistant running back coach, that was an easy choice. I'm excited for him to learn and for me to learn from him as well. He's well respected within the locker room and for him to have this chance is special."





Devils Digest: I know you've probably been asked this since the Peach Bowl, but what does the Arizona State running back room look like post-Cam Skattebo? Is it a headache, or do you see it as just another challenge?





Shaun Aguano: “Recruiting the right people and developing them is always the focus. It’s about helping those guys grow, not messing them up. I believe someone will always step up and rise to the top. So, I’m not really worried about it at all. Coaching Cam, X (Xazavian Valladay), and Rachaad (White) have been a pleasure, and hopefully, we’ll find the next one.”





Devils Digest: You've talked in the past about using a running-back-by-committee approach, but since 2019, you’ve always had that one ‘alpha dog’ who takes over the room, creating a disparity of carries. Do you think history will repeat itself in 2025, and another lead back will emerge? The way I see it, the running-back-by-committee approach—may be less of a luxury and more of a necessity this season based on the makeup of your position group...





Shaun Aguano: “It’s tough because every year, we start off thinking it’ll be a by-committee approach with two or three backs. But then, by the third or fourth game, that one alpha dog, as you said, usually emerges. From a running back's perspective, it’s really about getting enough carries to find that rhythm and feel comfortable. So, like every year, we’ll start off with the by-committee approach, but I fully expect someone to rise to the top, and I’m excited to see who that is.”





Devils Digest: Cam Skattebo was such a focal point of the offense last year, and that’s not to take anything away from guys like Sam Levitt and Jordan Tyson, who also had great seasons. But do you think that, by default, the prominence of the running back position has to change in 2025 since an extremely dominant running back is no longer on the team?





Shaun Aguano: “I think it’ll be a little different just because Sam is older and more comfortable with the offense. To be honest, I think he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Jordyn Tyson will have a lot of help as well at wide receiver, so the offense might look different. But to win big games, you need two things: a quarterback who can make great decisions and execute and a strong running game.





“So, whether that means we run the ball more or pass more, our guys understand that their job is to do whatever it takes to win.”





Devils Digest: In 2025, your team is no longer the hunter but the hunted. There’s zero chance ASU gets picked last in the Big 12 preseason poll, and it’s only a question of how high the selection will be this year. With the strong culture and high-character players on this team, and with your vast experience as a coach, do you feel like guarding against complacency is something you need to drill into the players on a daily basis right now, or is it something that’s ingrained in this team’s culture?





Shaun Aguano: “Honestly, handling success and avoiding complacency is one of the toughest challenges. Coach Ragle (special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle), Coach Mohns (tight ends coach Jason Mohns), and I have been through it before. Now, every team is going to give us their best shot, and that means we have to do more than we did last year.





“If you’re aiming for a repeat, the expectations from the head coach to the players and coaches have to be even higher. We need to tighten the details because last year’s team is gone—this is a brand-new team, and we have to prepare accordingly. Our culture is strong, but it has to stay strong. We can’t afford to have any weak links.”





Devils Digest: When you say the team needs to do "more," what does that look like on and off the field?





Shaun Aguano: “It’s about focusing on the details—both in the classroom and on the field. It means refining techniques, getting stronger in the weight room, and maintaining discipline. We have to keep the right mindset, knowing that opponents are coming for us.”

Devils Digest: I’ve been covering this team for 25 years, and every year, I hear about establishing a Polynesian pipeline. It finally seems to be happening—whether through transfers or recruits. How proud are you to see this long time ASU goal coming to life?





Shaun Aguano: “It’s a huge point of pride. It starts with Coach Dillingham—he wanted us to recruit the best players and prioritize Utah and Hawaii. Coach Saga (offensive line coach Saga Tuitele), myself, and the whole staff—Coach Cooper (linebackers coach AJ Cooper), Coach Mohns—we’ve all spent time recruiting there. We’ve seen how productive players from those states can be. The focus isn’t just on bringing in Polynesian players—it’s about bringing in impact players who happen to be Polynesian. I’m excited to see that come together.”





Devils Digest: Looking ahead to spring practice, do you want that alpha dog you talked about in the running back group to emerge by the end of the five practices, or is your focus elsewhere?





Shaun Aguano: “Spring practice is more about development. While an alpha dog might naturally emerge, I’m not looking for it just yet. I’ll be watching who steps up in the classroom and on the field, who leads, who handles frustration, and who rises to the top.





“This year, we also have continuity in the offense, with the same coaching staff returning. That’s a big deal. I expect we won’t know our true lead back until fall camp or even a few games into the season.”





Devils Digest: Is this year’s motto for the running back room going to be, ‘There is life after Cam Skattebo’?





Shaun Aguano: “Absolutely! Cam set a great example, and our guys can learn a lot from how he prepared. Our running back room is close—they’re rooting for Cam, and he’s rooting for them. They have a model to follow, and hopefully, they can replicate his success.”





(Ryan Myers contributed to this article)