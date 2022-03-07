Q&A with Shaun Aguano

ASU's running backs coach is excited to go into battle with a nearly new group of players

Not many positions on this 2022 ASU team will look quite different from last year, as the running backs group. We caught up with their position coach, Shaun Aguano, to review the new and seldom used players that will now come to the forefront as well the role this ground attack will play in a new offensive scheme this year.

DevilsDigest: 2020 was a weird season, and because there were only four played, perhaps not a whole lot you can take away from that year. But when you see the numbers in the rushing game in 2021, do you think there was some foundation that was built even in that odd season that showed the ground attack taking that next step last year?



Shaun Aguano: “I think so. From a running game standpoint, we established ourselves as a physical running offense from 2020. We knew what we had in that backfield, and that carried over to that 2021 season.”

Aguano on Daniyel Ngata : “I expect big things from him in 2022. His knowledge of the game is where he’s shown his growth." (AP Photo)

DevilsDigest: Daniyel Ngata is the most experienced returning player you have in your position room. As the no. 3 running back the last two years, it was obviously hard for him to get consistent, meaningful reps ever since he arrived in Tempe. But I felt that even going back to 2020, and also in 2021, anytime that he got extended reps, he really showed what he could bring to the table. Now, as potentially the feature running back in 2022. Can you talk about his growth these last two years, and what do you expect from him in 2022?



Shaun Aguano: “I expect big things from him in 2022. His knowledge of the game is where he’s shown his growth. The last two years, his understanding from the defensive identification, what they’re trying to do, and his football intelligence has increased. I think he’s getting a lot faster. He’s still about that 190-195 lbs. But he’s very quick at that first level. So I see big things for Daniyel from a maturity standpoint, and I like his growth.”

Aguano on Xazavian Valladay "He always finishes his runs with positive body lean, and delivers the blows." : "(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

DevilsDigest: You landed one significant transfer portal addition in Xazavian Valladay from Wyoming. I know you haven’t had a chance yet to coach him on the field, but what did you see from him on film, as well as winter workouts, that makes you feel that he can contribute to the running backs group?

Shaun Aguano: “X being that older guy brings that higher maturity level. He’s the one vertical guy that I really liked on film. He always finishes his runs with positive body lean and delivers the blows. He’s a very physical guy. I watched him in the weight room and in running and conditioning, and he’s a guy that will bring a lot to the table. So him and Daniyel together, I think, will be a great one-two punch.” Click here for our analysis piece of Valladay

Tevin White and his parents during the signing ceremony of his LOI with ASU

DevilsDigest: It’s always huge for true freshmen to enroll early in the spring to smooth out the acclimation process. And that’s what Tevin White did. He is a player I know that you’re recruited for a while, so it must have been gratifying to see that long recruiting process come to fruition. What did you like about Tevin when you recruited him? How do you think he will fit in here with the running back room?



Shaun Aguano: “He reminds me a little bit of Rachaad. I think he’ll be a lot bigger than him. I liked his quickness when I watched him play. I liked how he went about his business from an unselfish standpoint. I like his quickness for a bigger guy. I think he’ll probably play above his (199 lbs.) weight in his later years, probably around the 215 to 220 range. The speed of the game is going to be a little bit for him, especially in spring ball in the beginning, but I think he’s a very bright kid that will excel at this level.”

DevilsDigest: I don’t want to leave out walk-on George Hart because I know that he got some reps here and there, often stood out in practice, and obviously saw extended time in the bowl game. What do you see from him in terms of his development?



Shaun Aguano: “I think George is going to be a surprise and is going to push those other two older guys a lot. George is a very bright kid, one of the brightest in the room. His dad was a coach, and he comes from that football family and works tremendously hard. He has a great attitude every single day, and he’ll push for playing time for sure. I think that the same goes with (walk-on) Deonce Elliot. I think that room, from a competitive standpoint, will push each other. Your one play from being done, and if that happens, I don’t think it’s goon be tough getting back because those guys are ready to step in. That’s why I’m so I’m excited about that whole room.”

Rachaad White during the NFL Combine (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)