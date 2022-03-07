Q&A with Shaun Aguano
Not many positions on this 2022 ASU team will look quite different from last year, as the running backs group. We caught up with their position coach, Shaun Aguano, to review the new and seldom used players that will now come to the forefront as well the role this ground attack will play in a new offensive scheme this year.
DevilsDigest: 2020 was a weird season, and because there were only four played, perhaps not a whole lot you can take away from that year. But when you see the numbers in the rushing game in 2021, do you think there was some foundation that was built even in that odd season that showed the ground attack taking that next step last year?
Shaun Aguano: “I think so. From a running game standpoint, we established ourselves as a physical running offense from 2020. We knew what we had in that backfield, and that carried over to that 2021 season.”
DevilsDigest: Daniyel Ngata is the most experienced returning player you have in your position room. As the no. 3 running back the last two years, it was obviously hard for him to get consistent, meaningful reps ever since he arrived in Tempe. But I felt that even going back to 2020, and also in 2021, anytime that he got extended reps, he really showed what he could bring to the table. Now, as potentially the feature running back in 2022. Can you talk about his growth these last two years, and what do you expect from him in 2022?
Shaun Aguano: “I expect big things from him in 2022. His knowledge of the game is where he’s shown his growth. The last two years, his understanding from the defensive identification, what they’re trying to do, and his football intelligence has increased. I think he’s getting a lot faster. He’s still about that 190-195 lbs. But he’s very quick at that first level. So I see big things for Daniyel from a maturity standpoint, and I like his growth.”
DevilsDigest: You landed one significant transfer portal addition in Xazavian Valladay from Wyoming. I know you haven’t had a chance yet to coach him on the field, but what did you see from him on film, as well as winter workouts, that makes you feel that he can contribute to the running backs group?
Shaun Aguano: “X being that older guy brings that higher maturity level. He’s the one vertical guy that I really liked on film. He always finishes his runs with positive body lean and delivers the blows. He’s a very physical guy. I watched him in the weight room and in running and conditioning, and he’s a guy that will bring a lot to the table. So him and Daniyel together, I think, will be a great one-two punch.”
DevilsDigest: It’s always huge for true freshmen to enroll early in the spring to smooth out the acclimation process. And that’s what Tevin White did. He is a player I know that you’re recruited for a while, so it must have been gratifying to see that long recruiting process come to fruition. What did you like about Tevin when you recruited him? How do you think he will fit in here with the running back room?
Shaun Aguano: “He reminds me a little bit of Rachaad. I think he’ll be a lot bigger than him. I liked his quickness when I watched him play. I liked how he went about his business from an unselfish standpoint. I like his quickness for a bigger guy. I think he’ll probably play above his (199 lbs.) weight in his later years, probably around the 215 to 220 range. The speed of the game is going to be a little bit for him, especially in spring ball in the beginning, but I think he’s a very bright kid that will excel at this level.”
DevilsDigest: I don’t want to leave out walk-on George Hart because I know that he got some reps here and there, often stood out in practice, and obviously saw extended time in the bowl game. What do you see from him in terms of his development?
Shaun Aguano: “I think George is going to be a surprise and is going to push those other two older guys a lot. George is a very bright kid, one of the brightest in the room. His dad was a coach, and he comes from that football family and works tremendously hard. He has a great attitude every single day, and he’ll push for playing time for sure. I think that the same goes with (walk-on) Deonce Elliot. I think that room, from a competitive standpoint, will push each other. Your one play from being done, and if that happens, I don’t think it’s goon be tough getting back because those guys are ready to step in. That’s why I’m so I’m excited about that whole room.”
DevilsDigest: You and I are talking just days before the NFL combine, which Rachaad White will be part of. As someone who coached him the last two years, why do you think that he has the potential to be a successful player on Sundays?
Shaun Aguano: "He's a player who doesn't take those big hits. He's elusive enough and fast enough at the first and second levels. I think he's a three-down back out of the backfield and can play in the slot. I also think that he'd be able to play special teams, and so he's gonna be an all-around player."
DevilsDigest: Was there a moment these last couple of seasons when you realized how special of a player Rachaad was going to be? Is there any particular game or play that truly sticks out in your mind?
Shaun Aguano: "I think when he broke that long run (55 yards) against USC in that first game (of the 2020 season) when he just pulled away from their defensive backs on the swing pass…I didn't know he had that kind of long speed. And once I saw that, I said, 'Okay, now we got something here.' I think at the next level, he needs to work making that first person miss at the first level (of defense) and just being more physical in his pass protection."
DevilsDigest: I know that the offensive coordinator, Glenn Thomas, has been here in Tempe for all that long. Nonetheless, I'm sure you and he have had some extensive conversations in the last several weeks about what you and he want this offense to look like, as it relates to the ground game. How would you describe Thomas's philosophy? How different will it be, if any, when it comes to the rushing attack compared to 2020 and 2021?
Shaun Aguano: "Well, I think coach is very detail-oriented, and the run game will be a huge part, if not the foundation of our offense. He has done a great job of bringing in his knowledge and us learning his ways when it comes to the run game. There are going to be a lot of wrinkles to it that we're learning, and learning a new offense is awesome for us as a coaching staff. It broadens our knowledge, and we're very excited about this offense."
DevilsDigest: Some will say that due to the fact that ASU will be breaking in a new quarterback this season, that even though the running back unit isn't overly experienced compared to last year, it might be easier to still rely on the run, perhaps even more so to rely on that element than you did last year (61% run-39% pass), since the passing game may have some growing pains by default. Do you believe that matters may ultimately unfold this way?
Shaun Aguano: "Not to let all the secrets out, but I'm very excited about it, and I can tell you our running backs are very excited to play that role in this offense as well. So that'll kind of give you a hint (laughs)."
DevilsDigest: Fair enough. You talked about learning a new offense, and naturally, on the one hand, everyone has their own comfort level they like to work within. On the other hand, just learning a new system can really rejuvenate you and get the juices flowing? Do you think that there's something to be said about the fact that even though you're comfortable with a system that obviously worked very well when it comes to a running game, there's still a great sense of anticipation to see how this run game can function in a new offensive scheme that can maybe excite you all over again?
Shaun Aguano: "Oh, absolutely. And most of it is terminology change than anything else. It's also the way that people prepare and go about it in practice, preparation, how they scheduled practice, and things like that. It's always a great learning environment when somebody else new comes in, and you just put that in your toolbox."
DevilsDigest: As a running backs coach, you obviously don't operate in a vacuum and have a great level of interaction with other offensive coaches. What is your sense of what the offensive line and passing game are going to look like in this new scheme ahead of spring practice?
Shaun Aguano: "There's going to be a learning curve, which is why it's great that we're having this spring ball come right now so we can find out what kind of team we're going to be. But I'm excited. I think we have all the potential to be a pretty good football team that might surprise people."
DevilsDigest: When you look at spring practice, specifically as it relates to your position group, what are the goals that you've put forward?
Shaun Aguano: "First of all, get through it healthy. And I know what I will get with X, who is an older guy, and Daniyel. So I want to get in a lot of the reps with the younger guys. We all want to get familiar with the offense and understanding it wholeheartedly, and then make sure that our players anticipate instead of think. From a skill standpoint, we want to improve on the repetition part and get back onto the field. I think that the kids are excited to do that."
