There is always power in numbers, but even a thinner defensive line group throughout ASU's spring practice still provided good value for its position coach.





DevilsDigest: what are your thoughts on the defensive line following the 15 spring sessions?







Robert Rodriguez: “I thought it was an important spring for us to build a little bit of depth and give a lot of guys a great opportunity to change the narrative and who they were as players. I thought it was good for us being in a position where people realized how our numbers were down a little bit (in spring practice), and we had to be on point with that. I thought spring was a really positive experience. I still think we have good ways to go, and if we're going to be the type of defensive line that we want to be, we've got to improve quite a bit. But like I said, I was really encouraged by the improvement that we did show.”





DevilsDigest: You talked about the numbers of your unit being down, and I believe on the day of the last spring practice, there were at least six. seven defensive linemen out of action for one reason or another. Does that ultimately present you with somewhat an incomplete picture of the group? Perhaps also a little disappointment that you weren't able to see more guys in longer periods of action during the spring?







Robert Rodriguez: “No disappointment. We've preached since I was fortunate enough to take this job here is that we're going to coach whoever is out there, right? And then whoever is out there has a standard. And that's really what happened right there. You know, when a guy goes down, that's why we coach them all. We coach them to be successful. So like I said, there’s no, ‘hey, we're only gonna just coach the starters.’ That's something that's confidently earned. For guys like Stanley (Lambert), Joe Moore…Shannon (Forman) who had to move inside and do something a little bit different. And I gotta tell you, even for guys like DJ (Davidson), who has done a lot of good work for us and Mike Matus, who obviously has proven himself, it was good work, and there was growth all the way across the board. So, no disappointment, you just work with the cards that you're dealt. I think it was better than that; it was good for us because across the board, it doesn't matter where you stand on the depth chart; you have to prepare as if you're a starter. Your number could be called pretty quick.”





DevilsDigest: What goals overall for the group do you feel were accomplished through spring practice?







Robert Rodriguez: “Re-establishing the culture. I think we had a successful spring in the sense that we turned some heads and changed some minds about who we were. But it's also a lesson that if you don't stay with your foot on the gas pedal, how quickly you will have to build it all up from the ground up every time we start back together. And that was initially when we got together, and it was like, ‘Oh, wait a minute, we're still building this thing.’ We can't assume that it's all been built, and it's gonna be easy. There's not a lot of momentum that carries over, and you got to build it from the ground up and pay the price all over again. So that was good for us. And I think, for the culture, who are we going to be as a defensive line? We're going to be blue-collar guys. and we got more guys that we can put in the game now than we had a year ago.”





DevilsDigest: Even though you said that there isn’t a lot of momentum carried over from season to season, do you still feel that four-game season and all there was perhaps some level of confidence carried over? Were you hoping to see and actually got to see in the spring some swagger carrying over from the 2020 season?







Robert Rodriguez: “I think so. I definitely had a more confident group, so yes, I absolutely felt like there was a lot more confidence in those guys, especially because there was a bit of a feeling out process last year with those guys. And that’s fair enough because there is with everybody when you have a new coach come in. Those guys definitely had more confidence than a year ago. The bottom line really is that now there's an understanding there, and those guys understand what we're asking of them. They understand what we're trying to get done. But you know, we can't be in that business where we're so damn confident we forget where we come from. There's got to be a hungry mentality and have chip on our shoulder if we're going to be where we want to be.”