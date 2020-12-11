ASUDevils - Q&A with Robert Rodriguez

It’s no secret that on the list of concerns fans had of this 2020 ASU team, the defensive line play was a consensus Top-3 item. The play of this group in 2019 with no immediate impact player additions did anything but lower the apprehension level. Nonetheless, even in two losses this year, the performance of the Sun Devils’ front four has been quite impressive.

We caught up with ASU’s defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez to get share his view of this unit, as well as preview the Territorial Cup game from his group’s perspective.

DevilsDigest: A loss is a loss, and sometimes it's hard to take any positives from such a contest with that outcome. But in both the USC and UCLA games, I truly thought the defensive line played well under the circumstances and showed some promising signs. What is your assessment of your group after two games?

Robert Rodriguez: “Well, the word that I would use to describe is encouraging. Obviously, we're still disappointed from the loss, and that doesn't go away. I think I learned from (Minnesota Vikings’ co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach) Andre Patterson, you can't get too high after a win and forget about correcting things. You can't get too low after a loss and forget about correcting the things that you think you do well.

“We have to build off of the things that we do well so we can have a good performances. The most disappointing thing is that we had two opportunities to put our stamp on it and change the game as a D-Line and win the game. We haven't been able to do that, and I think that's the next step for us is to take it over in those two-minute situations that we have such an effective pass rush that you cannot go down the field and making it almost impossible. The good ones (defensive lines) do that, and so we need to still keep pushing and keep grinding.

“Sometimes you can forget how far we've come. The other night watching the (UCLA) film, it really hit me just how much these guys have evolved since I got the job here, and I'm so proud that they just continued to fight. We had another good day at practice, and they're doing things intelligently with good technique; the only thing is we haven't grown consistently yet. When we do that, we're really going to help our team win. But I'm just encouraged by what these guys are going to continue to do because they have a great work ethic. I'm just proud of those guys, and I'm very grateful that I get to coach them.”

DevilsDigest: Is there one aspect in preseason camp that you generally felt good about and has genuinely come to fruition in these two games?

Robert Rodriguez: “To me, all across the board, they showed great character. I asked them to take a step back, let go of all the bad habits they had their entire life, and just really raise their hand up and say, ‘Coach, coach me. You tell me the best way to do it, and we will do it.”

“So that’s the The first thing, and the second thing that really impressed me in the last two games is we got a couple of things that…I’ll be honest some D-Lines in the NFL don't do. We really ask our guys to be intelligent and make great decisions. It's not just about being a meathead going out there and just throwing your body around. We play with technique. There are some adjustments that we've been able to make in the D-Line that are intelligent, and I'm very, really proud of that. Most people paint their D-Line as dumb, and so they treat them like they are dumb. We don’t. We treat them like players that have to make intelligent decisions, and they've done that. That's big too. I told them that when I came here, my goal wasn’t to tell them what to do. My goal is to empower them so they to feel that they run onto the field they can make great decisions. To see them do that, that’s really a lot of fun. I'm happy for them because I want those guys to continue to get better."





Junior Tyler Johnson was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)

DevilsDigest: I wanted to talk specifically about some of the linemen, and let's start with Tyler Johnson, who earned a very deserving Defensive Lineman of the Week honor in the Pac-12. I don’t know if this was a breakout game for him because he had a lot of big play in his first two years here in Tempe. But I have never seen him as dominant as he was against UCLA. How do you evaluate his performance last Saturday and his progression from preseason camp until now?

Robert Rodriguez: “Tyler has come a long way. He’s always been talented, but that’s not exactly what production comes from. When I first coached him, you could see his ability, and Tyler does have a feel for the game, and he just finds the football. You need those players that are just magnets for the football. We're all really proud of Tyler. He is starting to buy into technique and discipline, and those are the two things I think in the end we're just a bit lacking and that those are the things he really improved on, and it showed up the other day (versus UCLA). He still made some mistakes, but he made them fast and with the right intention. He did a lot of great things, and from preseason camp to now, his body is in a little better shape even than what it was at USC.

“His ability to understand what we're asking him to do is better, and he’s still nowhere close to where he can be because he's not a master of his technique. If he was, I think he'd be even further along than he is now. But you can't take away instincts, and he has those things. You can't take away a great ability, and he's not afraid to be physical. So, I'm proud that he's bought in because Tyler is a very smart guy. He's intelligent, but he's also a little headstrong. He always wants to know exactly why. Now, I'm always willing to tell you exactly why friends, but you may not like the answer. Like you said, Tyler has already made a lot of plays in his career, and that’s hard to let that go because what he did before made him successful. But for him to say, ‘okay, coach, I'm going to do it your way and to the best of my ability, that’s a big step for Tyler, and then I think it has paid off so far. He's got to keep plugging away because as quickly as it went well, it can go bad if you aren’t. He’s doing some things with technique that he hasn’t done before, and I’m excited to see him grow out of that.



Sophomore Michaël Matus justified the surprise announcement that he was a starter (AP Photo/Matt York)

DevilsDigest: When the first depth chart of the season came out, and Michael Matus was listed as the starting defensive end, I know many fans who were raising a high eyebrow. But I believe he answered those questions during the USC game and played well against UCLA, too, and now no one is asking anymore, ‘why is Michael Matus starting?’

Robert Rodriguez: “Well, Hod, hope you tell the fans, ‘do you trust me now? Do I know what I’m doing?’ From the first time I coached, not only was he willing to do everything that we asked him, he was excited and wanted to learn everything I was teaching. You could see his eyes light up when I talked about pro bowlers of what NFL teams did. So that’s the type of energy that he brings to everything that he does, and it’s really exciting. When I first coached him in practice, I wasn't blown away, but I wasn’t disappointed with what I saw. He doesn't blow you away with his athleticism, but he has more athleticism than you think. I told him and all the linemen that this will be open competition until the first game. Nobody ever took it (starting position) from him. That’s the testament to our rule that we will let the film speak. He doesn’t do everything right; it isn’t always pretty, but he fights through those things. I told him that he has to be my (former NFL lineman) Bryan Robinson, who has a long career, and he was so smart and was such a tough competitor.

“Here’s the thing about Mike when he goes out, and the lights turn on, he's not intimidated. His tempo does not slow down. He makes quick decisions; he plays fast. He's committed to what we're teaching him, we give him the keys, and he attacks them. So, he's not second-guessing what I asked him to do. I think that guy's got leadership qualities, and I'm really happy for him because I don't know that he ever knew that people doubted him like that. But that it's fun to prove people wrong. I've done that in my life that I think it's fun to see those guys prove people wrong. I'm glad that people see what I see, and I remember when that depth chart came out. I got a lot of questions. I said, ‘I don't know many things in this world, but I do know the way it should look, and I know the best people for the position. I've been trained by the best, and I know what it looks like. I really don't care what you look like wearing a uniform. I do care what’s beating in your chest.”



As anticipated the move of junior Jermayne Lole to 3-technique has been beneficial (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)