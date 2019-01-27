This time last year the offensive line group was identified as one of the ASU units in need for a drastic improvement. Between a record-breaking performance by running back Eno Benjamin and a lower number of sacks yielded, the Sun Devils’ front five delivered on that goal. We caught up with its position coach to review the group’s performance and the various depth chart challenges it will face.



DevilsDigest: So, let’s talk about the newcomers and first, a player who is already on campus, Dohnovan West. What stands out about him in regards to his skill set? Dave Christensen: “Well I think, the biggest thing that stood out is when he played against the number one defensive end in the country(Kayvon Thibodeaux), he held his own. He’s very competitive, he’s got good size and athleticism, strength…and again just the fact that he was able to go and compete against him (Thibodeaux) who’s going to Oregon and play as well as he did, that was a huge plus in my eyes.” DevilsDigest: Where do you project him to play on the line? Dave Christensen: “He’ll probably start out inside, I think he’ll be a guard right now. We’re going to bounce a bunch of guys around in the spring and see where they’re at, where our best guys are. We’ve got some experience coming back, but there’s a lot of established guys that are heads and tails above everybody else. So, we got a couple guys that’ve played a lot and played at a high level, we’ve got a bunch of other guys that’ve battled each other and will continue to battle each other.”

DevilsDigest: When you look at a guy like Roman DeWys, it must be very rewarding to see a local guy who once he received an offer from ASU pounced on it right away… Dave Christensen: “Yeah Roman is a guy that was a physical player in high school, he’s a wrestler, he’s tough, he’s got good balance, good natural strength, and he’s got some nastiness to him. I think all of those things combine together to make a heck of a prospect.” DevilsDigest: And I would think you would project him at guard right off the bat? Dave Christensen: “I think he’s got enough length to maybe play tackle but certainly can play inside. So again, I won’t make any decisions until we see how we shuffle things around, where we finish up after spring, then we can worry about where we’re going to put the guys in the fall.”

DevilsDigest: LaDarius Henderson may be that proverbial diamond in the rough since he hasn't played football for that long at all, but obviously he showed you more than enough on film to take a chance on him… Dave Christensen: “He came out to our (satellite) camp and, he’s another guy that’s extremely athletic, he’s got an incredible wingspan- 80 something inch wingspan, so he’s got, long arms to keep guys away from him. I think he projects well at left tackle. A real athletic guy that, you’re right, has not played a lot of football, just get going in the weight room- he’s up to 283 pounds and his ceiling is really, really high.”



DevilsDigest: On Ben Scott, I guess maybe one of the perks recruiting him, was that you get to do an in-home visit in Hawaii, maybe that’s the reason he’s coming over… Dave Christensen: “Well, nothing wrong with going to Hawaii (chuckles). But, Ben’s another guy that’s got good length to him. At 290 pounds, is not a heavy guy, he looks really good at 290. Played on an undefeated high school team, and I think is really a competitive kid that has really developed and had a really good senior year. He did some things to change his body and worked on his technique, he went out and competed well at some camps, put out some good film and then had a good senior season. So, we feel that he’s going to be a good fit for us also.” DevilsDigest: Are there any position changes that we should expect in the spring along the offensive line? Dave Christensen: “I don’t know if there’s any major ones. We’re going to try guys at different spots. I’m going to put Roy (Hemsley) out at tackle some, Steve (Miller) is probably going to play at tackle some, but that doesn’t mean that that’s where they’re going to (ultimately) be. You got to give guys opportunities and the only way to do that is to move them around to different spots, and I like these guys to be versatile anyhow. The more positions they can play the more valuable they are. And honestly, the more they can play the more opportunities there are for them to get on the field.” DevilsDigest: Do you still see Cade Cote as the number two center or are you trying some other guys there as well? Dave Christensen: “He’ll play some center. He’s going to want a chance to compete for the guard spot also. Jarrett Bell is going to play some center, and he’ll want to compete for the guard spot. So, you guys are going to be out at practice and you’ll have all kinds of things to write about because I’ll be moving guys around so much, you’ll think there’s movement daily (laughs). But really that’s the time that you find out, who projects to be able to play for us and help us have success in the fall. So, in order to do that we have to bounce some guys around in some different spots and see how they hold up.”

DevilsDigest: Naturally, the offensive line as a group was a major component in Eno Benjamin’s rushing school-record season, as well as significant factor is cutting down on the sack number from 2017. When you look at the group as a whole, what are some of the things you were pleased with, what are some of the things you felt the group fell short on?

Dave Christensen: “Well, I think that (offensive line) was a perfect example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. These guys played well together, probably throughout the year the most consistent guy was Quinn Bailey. So, we had guys that played consistently week in and week out and by them doing that, as a unit we were able to play better. And, keeping our sacks down was encouraging, particularly from a year prior. Eno Benjamin is a heck of a running back, there’s no question about that. But I thought blocking well got him started well, and so we had success running the ball. We also had success protecting the quarterback. “The thing that we’ve got to do a better job, and I thought we got better at last year, is just finishing blocks better and getting guys down. That’s probably the one area that we have to show the most improvement in, just in our tenacity to finish our blocks and be on our guy when we’re supposed to.” DevilsDigest: When head coach Herm Edwards was first hired, it seemed that one thing he was saying on multiple occasions was the need for the offensive line to be upgraded, and was mentioning it more than other position groups. Based on that statement he made at the time, do you feel that the goal was achieved? Dave Christensen: “It was, but it’s not finished yet. We still need to continue to upgrade and develop depth. We lost two starters and we have to replace them, and then next year we’re going to graduate six more. So, we’ve got to develop the younger players, keep bringing them along and you’re going to see more younger players playing just because, there’s an absence of players in the two classes underneath the senior class.” DevilsDigest: I know that offensive coordinator Rob Likens in the past talked about the meeting of the minds, if you will, that you and him had after the SDSU contest that was really able to spark the running game. Can you walk us through as to what was the change in approach concerning the ground attack that really created a 180-degree turn from that game on? Dave Christensen: “Well, I don’t know that there was much that changed. We did a little bit more of some, combination zone-man schemes and isolating some H-backs on some people, and those type of things. But our main plays were outside zone and inside zone and we’ve been running those since the spring. We executed at a higher level and I think some of our guys we were missing in the spring of last year (Hemsley, Casey Tucker, lengthily injury to Zach Robertson) and those guys all played significant roles this year so really this line only played together in training camp and that was it. “So, it took a few games for us to get going and get everybody on the same page and for our communication to pick up. I think has that happened, we started to play at a higher level and executed at a higher level. But there weren’t wholesale changes really made, they were just better execution.”

According to Christensen Zach Robertson's increased attention to detail will elevate his play

DevilsDigest: I did want to touch a little on some of the returning players. Zach Robertson made a concerted effort to come in better shape, and have a different mental approach. What did you think about his 2018 performance? Dave Christensen: “I thought, for about 80 percent of the season he played really well and was doing things at a high level. He still has kept that weight off, he looks really good right now, and for him, it’s going to be little things, the attention to detail things. He’s got great potential and he’s got an opportunity to play past college, but he’s going to have to be more consistent and he’s going to have to do things right on a daily basis from this point until the end of next season.”

Alex Losoya (right) has drawn the praise of his position coach Dave Christensen

DevilsDigest: Alex Losoya last year was labeled by many as just a spring practice surprise and nothing else. Yet, ended up showing that he could be a contributor during the season too… Dave Christensen: “He did, and Alex has made a lot of progress. He’s still got some room for improvement, but I thought he competed really well. He’s a tough kid, he likes playing the game, and just has to play more consistent to be a guy that’s starting and playing every snap, which is what he wants to do.”

Christensen saw Roy Hemsley improving quite a bit as the season progressed

DevilsDigest: Roy Hemsley is a player that perhaps because he was a transfer looked much better in October-November versus August-September, what was your take as well? Dave Christensen: “Yeah, I thought Roy filled in and did some good things for us. I think he’s still learning what my expectation is to play at the level of which he needs to play in order to go out and play for me. He’s a guy that’s working and has worked on practicing better. If guys don’t practice well, they don’t play for me, and so he’s getting better in that area. I know he wants to compete and wants to play. He’s going to work some at tackle this spring, and he’s got the size without question, he’s a humongous individual. But he’s just got to be consistent day in and day out in practice.”

Christensen seeking consistency from Steve Miller

DevilsDigest: Steve Miller, I thought probably established himself pretty well there at the right guard. What’d you see from him? Dave Christensen: “He is a little bit like Alex in that, he needs to play more consistently. Steve’s got a lot of experience, he’s played in this league a whole bunch, and he knows how to compete in this league. He knows what to expect from the people we’re playing. But he’s got to perform at a high level and do it consistently, and that’s what we’re looking for. We just need more consistency out of our guard position this spring, and now that, the experience that he and Alex and Roy have, I would look for that to happen in the spring.”

Christensen was pleased with Cohl Cabral’s performance in his first year as a full-time as a starter at center