Q&A with Chris Claiborne

First-year linebackers coach Chris Claiborne knows that he's inheriting one of the most established units on the entire ASU team but is also cognizant that this is a position group that needs to take the next step for the Sun Devils to reach its goals.

DevilsDigest: What were your impressions of the linebackers following spring practice and what goals do you feel that they did achieve during those 15 sessions?

Chris Claiborne: “I think what we're trying to do is learn the playbook adding some new stuff with our installs. Overall they did a good job of being able to soak that in. And then the next thing was trying to create depth, and I think that's one thing that's gonna be an ongoing situation for us. We were moving guys around a little bit in the spring and then moving them back to some other positions in the summer. It’s definitely going to be a continuous process, but I think we're moving in the right direction. We want guys pushing each other, have the guy behind them or actually beside them that could push and that will have these guys be accountable every day.”

DevilsDigest: As a first-year coach, you obviously came into a situation where you have an established starting group of linebackers and a group that has played very well at that. Did you have a certain level of set expectations due to having all that experience, and that that really show up in your opinion throughout spring practice?

Chris Claiborne: “I think definitely coming in; I knew those guys when we played against them last year when I was at the other school. So you knew about Merlin (Robertson) for years and I also coached against him in high school. But you can never put expectations on people until you get to know them. So I think coming in, I just wanted to see what they were doing, how they functioned every day, and where we needed to change, or what do we need to do to amp it up? I think that was the biggest thing. But the top three guys have been great veteran guys, and they adjust well. So now we're just implementing just more of the mental side of the game and allowing them to be leaders with their group moving forward.”

DevilsDigest: You talked about being familiar with ASU, as a member of the staff at USC, and obviously that game last year between both teams was certainly a dramatic one, and one where the ASU defense played very well for large stretches in that contest. I’m curious what was your perception of Arizona State was during and following that game?

Chris Claiborne: “You knew ASU was going to be highly motivated because most of the players are Southern California kids, so you knew they were gonna play hard. What we saw were very hardnosed players, and those kids are tough as hell. They showed they could play at the level that USC is, and that’s what I told them (when arriving at ASU).

“Our saying this year is carpe diem. We want them to seize the day because every year, every day has to be right. There are no days off for us, especially in our position (group). We are involved in the run game and the pass game. So there can be no back end, and we got to be on point every day. I'm pushing that constantly to them. This is our saying because we have to keep everyone on task.”

Claiborne on Merlin Robertson: "The opportunity is there for him, and I think he's gonna take advantage of it. "

DevilsDigest: Let’s discuss some of the linebackers in your group, starting with Merlin Robinson. Obviously a very established player in this conference, and as you mentioned, someone you have been very familiar with for a while now. Even with everything he has showcased to date, I’m sure you still want to see him take that next step and be more dominant. Following spring practice, do you feel that he’s someone who is poised to have 2021 be his best season ever at ASU?

Chris Claiborne: “I think every year, you should be pushing exceed what you did in the past. The opportunity is there for him, and I think he's gonna take advantage of it. Merlin understands what's at stake for him, and to be the best you can be in this game; you got to be a self-motivated guy as well. He knows where he needs to be, and the other two (starters) know that as well with the opportunity that's in front of them.

“They understand the kind of coaches that are here with coach Herm (Edwards), coach Marv (Lewis), and AP (Antonio) and Donnie (Henderson)…you have a lot of guys with reach that can help you. All they need to do is focus on playing this game at a high level, playing hard and my job is to help prepare them and hold them to the standard that we set.”

Claiborne on Darien Butler: "He’s a steady Eddie right there."

DevilsDigest: When we talk about a guy like Darien Butler, much like Merlin, really a wily veteran and proven player in his own right. And has shown to be that steady force at the linebacker group…what did you see from Darien throughout spring practice?

Chris Claiborne: “That dude right there, I'll tell you what, he’s special, man. He plays hard, smart, and fast. He’s a steady Eddie right there. You know what you are going to get from him every day. All three of those guys (starting linebackers) should have a special year. And ultimately, it's about building depth within the roster. So that means that if we do what we're supposed to do in certain games, or if we get a chance to get up on people, allowing the younger guys to get in and play as well so that we can get ready for not only now but the future.”

Claiborne on Kyle Soelle: "He's a born leader."

DevilsDigest: Even though it's your first year here at ASU, you've probably heard the storyline on Kyle Soelle…another very steady player who had a hard time until last year, cracking the starting lineup, but once he did, he did prove that all the confidence that the coaches had in him was justified. What is your assessment of Soelle‘s performance so far?

Chris Claiborne: “Oh man, he's a born leader. He and Darien are probably the most vocal guys that we have. And with Kyle, he’s taking more on the persona of a MIKE linebacker, and he's gonna be good, man. I'm asking him to be physical every day and impose his will and I'm holding him accountable to that. It has to be a habit, and you can’t take it easy on your teammates and only be physical in games. We have to push ourselves and make everybody rise up to the level that we’re trying to get to.”

Claiborne on Eric Gentry: "I think the world of him and he has a high ceiling."

DevilsDigest: You have a depth chart full of talented young linebackers. One player that stood out, and not because it's one of the tallest guys on the team, is Eric Gentry. Standing at 6-6 you could say that he’s in that NFL trend we see right now, having taller than usual linebackers. I thought Eric is someone who really made a pretty strong impression especially considering this was his first-ever spring practice at ASU. What were your impressions of the freshman?

Chris Claiborne: “I think the world of him, and he has a high ceiling. And when you have a guy that's that big and that versatile, the question is, ‘what are you going to grow into?’ As a coach, you see that he has great instincts. He can run, he can change direction…with Eric, you just see it (his drive) in his eyes. Honestly, it's all up to him. He needs to be more physical because it’s all about having longevity. You build that wall around your body so that you can avoid the bumps and bruises as well as the long-term injuries. So it's important that he gets stronger for that reason, as well. And with that strength, his athleticism will become more evident.”

DevilsDigest: As someone who played many years in the NFL; what do you make of that taller linebacker trend that started a couple of years ago, and obviously, in our backyard here, we see it with Isaiah Simmons, who plays for the Cardinals…

Chris Claiborne: “What it allows you to do is have versatility. These linebackers can work on or off the line. And because those guys are so athletic, when you drop into coverage, they clog those passing lanes. And when you see Eric in coverage, you know that that ball is not going to be a straight line ball anymore; that ball needs to get some air on it now. So, that gives the defensive back time to break on the ball. And if you do put a guy like Eric on the line, he has the opportunity to get that ball. In the NFL, in our conference, the ball is flying all over the place, and you got to be able to change the trajectory of the ball and make the quarterback uncomfortable, whether it's a blitz or whether it's dropping into coverage.”

DevilsDigest: What did you see from the younger linebackers in your group?

Chris Claiborne: “I think spring was just a big learning period for them. The good thing is that a lot of those players had some success last year playing on special teams, and they know that role. But we got to change their mindset, not get comfortable. I'm trying to get them to the point where they got to push the top three and not do it for me but do it for themselves, and constantly making our team better and stronger. As long as they learn the defense, you'll see their progression in the summer. From the time they learn this playbook in the spring and the time that we're putting into it now to the offseason workouts…that's when you'll see the change. Remember, those guys didn't get an offseason last year. They played four games, and then they had a full spring practice…this is really their freshman year.”

Claiborne on Jaydon Williams: "I don't want the game slow him down, and as a freshman you gotta get used to the speed and you're learning the playbook."