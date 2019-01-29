It’s still unknown who ASU’s starting quarterback will be this year, but one’s thing is for certain and that is this signal caller will have a seasoned corps of wide receivers to throw to. We sat down with ASU’s wide receivers’ coach to discuss the performance of this group in 2018, who may be able to attempt and replace the loss of N’Keal Harry, the dynamics of having a new quarterback behind center and what his overall expectations are of this unit.

DevilsDigest: Jordan Kerley is one of your signees in the 2019 class. What can he bring to the table?

Charlie Fisher: “I just was down there, he’s growing, getting bigger, he’s 6-1, almost 190, might be 6-2. I think he’s a real sleeper in the state of Texas. He’s not really a sleeper in terms of everybody knowing about him, but in the city of Austin, you also have four Division I receivers, so a lot of attention is going to a lot of guys. But you talk to anybody down in Texas and that part of the state, and they just rave about this kid, and that’s what we saw early on. I just think with his ceiling, he’s just going to keep getting better and better.”

“He’s a very well-rounded receiver. On tape, and when you talk to people too, they rave about his route-running ability, his ability to catch the football. He’s got some ‘make-you-miss’ factor. He does a little bit of everything well, he’s tough, he’s got a willingness to block. You never know until they get here, how far ahead of the curve they can come, but you just look at his skill set, his overall polish as a wideout, I think that’s the thing that is really impressive to me.”

DevilsDigest: I know you like to be flexible with your receivers as to not to pigeon-hole them into specific positions, but is there one position Jordan plays better than the other?

Charlie Fisher: “I think he can be a really good slot, I really do. Now, he’s got the size to play outside, so he can play either or. The slot is kind of a special spot because you’ve got to be able to do everything, and you’ve got to be able to block. Like Kyle Williams, tremendous blocker. This kid kind of has a mentality of he’ll get after you now. So, he‘s got a little bite in him.”

DevilsDigest: The other incoming freshman is Ricky Pearsall, what are your thoughts about him?

Charlie Fisher: “We see Ricky as an outside guy, he can really run. Ricky can top the coverage off. Another guy who can do a little bit of everything, played some Wildcat quarterback over at his high school, played outside, played inside, but seeing him as an outside guy.

He’s 200 pounds, he’s a big, strong kid and ahead of the curve physically. Every bit of 6-1, 6-2. He was great in our camp, can stretch the field, can catch it, his dad was obviously a really good player when he played years ago. In recruiting, you like to recruit guys that you just see their ceiling is still in front of them. I’ve always been like that, find those guys that have the ability, knowing they’re going to keep getting better and better.”

DevilsDigest: I think what’s impressive about him is that he played, unfortunately, for a really bad team, and he’s the focal point of every scouting report every time his team takes the field. So, seeing the numbers he put up makes his senior season look even more impressive…

Charlie Fisher: “Yeah, he did everything for his football team. He’s not a big defensive player, either. So, all of these kids have versatility, and that’s what you want. You want guys who can play either side of the football, they’re here to play receiver but you see the ability as a football player, playing multiple positions.” DevilsDigest: Now that you’ve had time to digest the 2018 season when you look at the wide receivers group as a whole, what were your takeaways?

Charlie Fisher: “Well, overall, I think it was a good, solid year. Obviously, everybody knows about N’Keal (Harry) and he played exceptionally well and was really good for us. A couple of other things stand out. The improvement and the emergence of Brandon Aiyuk was obvious. And that was exciting and that’s a testament to his hard work and obviously the work that we as an offensive staff have done with him in trying to really fit him into our offense. It just takes time for those guys, whether you’re a junior college player or a high school player get it, and figure it out, before you can play to your speed and play fast. So, really good to see his emergence.

“I thought we played well, but I thought about this, really last night, we’ve got to be more consistent, particularly down the stretch. We could’ve been more consistent, but we left some plays on the field as a group. So, we’ve got to do that. We’ve got to continue to obviously identify some other playmakers. We’ve seen what Frank (Darby) can do. But we’ve got to have that consistency factor with all of these guys. We just have to.

“It’s going to be interesting to see Geordon Porter’s development, that’s going to be very key for us this spring, and not just this spring. You’ve got another five-month block (of strength and conditioning) that people forget about. That’s a huge developmental process for a player, mentally, physically in the weight room, and then you’ve got camp.

“I’ve always looked at it like spring, then that next phase is your summer and spring conditioning because we’re going early, so it’s going to be a longer phase there, and then you’ve got three weeks of preseason camp. So, there’s a lot of development for him and really all of these guys. I’m pleased with the guys, we made some plays, made some strides, but we can be so much better, we really can. As a group, we can play better on a weekly basis.”

DevilsDigest: Before I talk about the returning players, the fact that you pretty much knew when the season started, that this was more than likely N’Keal Harry’s last season here. Does that fact benefit your approach as you develop wide receivers, when you get that one-year heads up, so to speak?

Charlie Fisher: “We’re obviously happy for N’Keal and it’s a great opportunity for him and he’s earned that. So, it wasn’t like it was a surprise to us, that was probably going to happen, because in this day and age of college football when they’re that good, they’re basically three and done. That’s just the way it is now. So, we understand that.

“It helps you in your planning, knowing that we have to discuss, ‘where are we going to be a year from now without this guy?’ Years ago, you didn’t have that, because guys wouldn’t declare until later in the year. And N’Keal couldn’t declare (early in the year), but we knew that if he did all the things he could do, played up to his capabilities, stayed healthy, that was probably going to happen.

“So, it helps you in planning, looking at who’s going to emerge to be your next playmaker? Your number one, so to speak. Because you have to have a number on. And then in recruiting, for that next class and that class after, because it’s not just the class that’s affected right then, you’re affected a class beyond, because you’re always looking down the road. Because when you lose a guy that’s had the production N’Keal Harry has had, that’s a big loss.”

DevilsDigest: You talk about looking ahead, and on the one hand, you have a very veteran wide receiver group coming back. And while that’s beneficial it also puts more pressure more recruiting-wise, does it not?

Charlie Fisher: “Long term, it does. It’s a blessing, we’ve got them all back, but we tell our guys and coach Edwards has told them, we didn’t bring these other guys in there just to watch…they’re going to get their opportunity to compete. So, they’re going to have the opportunity to push the guys that are in the room, that are here right now. They know the deal.

“When we bring guys in, they’re here to help. We thought Geordon Porter could help us more so as the season went on, he started to get where we wanted him to get to. Everybody has a level of how quickly they’re kind of in a position to do certain things. So, we’ll see with Ricky, and with Jordan, how quick they are in their ability to help us.

“I love the fact that we got experienced guys back, and now we’re going to add two young playmakers, we feel, guys that can really help us. So, it’s going to be interesting, that’s what’s great about college football. Guys don’t play 12 years. They cycle in and they cycle out and new guys have to take over, but certainly the emergence of Brandon Aiyuk helped soften the loss, so to speak, of N’Keal Harry, and now we’ll see what happens. You have Kyle Williams, and you can’t say enough about Kyle. I’m a baseball guy, and he's one of those guys that you pencil him in the lineup and you know what he’s going to do. You know he’s going to give you a solid day, he’s always going to be there, he’s always going to play hurt. But he’s going to have to be consistent, and he gets it.”



Fisher feels that Brandon Aiyuk has a chance to compensate for the loss of N'Keal Harry

DevilsDigest: I know it’s impossible to say this guy or that guy is going to replace N’Keal Harry, who’s one of the best receivers ever to play here. Yet, you said it, that Brandon Aiyuk just might be able to, maybe not compensate for the entire loss of Harry, but for a good portion of the loss…

Charlie Fisher: “Yeah, he can, and he’s got a great skill set. He’s a talented, talented player. If you look at him, and we couldn’t do this but had he redshirted and had two more years, oh man, the ceiling would be off the charts for him. He’s got a major league skill set.

“He’s got good footwork, he’s got size, he’s got speed, and he’s got good hands. He’s a tough kid, he likes to work hard, he likes to be coached. It’s all there in front of him. As I always tell a player, when he has success, now he’s got to be focused, even more focused. They know who he is, he’s not going to…I don’t want to use the word ‘surprise’ because everybody knew him from recruiting…but his emergence now as what we feel like will be a true number one receiver, people know that. They’ve seen the plays he made down the stretch.”

DevilsDigest: Was there any skill in specific that you saw great growth in him from August to December?

Charlie Fisher: “I think just the knowledge of what he was doing, being able to play at his speed and athleticism. You saw how he emerged, he could catch the ball and make plays but you saw how his confidence grew and his ability to catch the ball and make plays…tremendous job running the tunnel screens, he’s got a ‘make-you-miss’ factor, and he’s really good with the ball in his hands.”



DevilsDigest: You mentioned Kyle Williams a little earlier. Since he plays in the slot and a lot of that role is seemingly blocking-oriented, you’re probably not throwing the ball to him as often. Consequently, his numbers suffered. I know you weren’t here in 2017, but you saw the disparity in his states between 2017 and last year. Can this be explained simply by him being in the slot, or maybe there were other factors in play?

Charlie Fisher: “Well, I think more than anything, when you look at the emergence of No. 3 (running back Eno Benjamin), and our ability to run the football the way we did. That changed some dynamics offensively, and that’s a good dynamic because you’ve got to be able to run the football.

“Now, the biggest credit to Kyle Williams, he never once complained; he always said: ‘coach, whatever we got to do to win.’ He shows up, does his job, and does it the right way. There’s a lot to be said just about that mindset, doing whatever we’ve got to do to win. And as a coach, you appreciate that in a player. Sure, every player wants the football. We obviously try to work ways to get him the ball. But then, outside of him, you’ve got a N’Keal Harry, you’ve got an emergence of Brandon Aiyuk, you’ve got a Frank Darby who is a deep threat. The ball can only be sliced up so many ways. And then, the emergence of our running game and what happened there. I think those things are all factors, in my mind, what I appreciate about Kyle and have great respect for, he never made that a big deal.”

DevilsDigest: So, it sounds like you anticipate him being in the slot again come spring practice?

Charlie Fisher: “We’ll see. He’s a guy that can play outside if need be, and if we need to put him outside, we will. We’re going to get our three best guys on the field. You see the emergence of Aiyuk, Frank has flashed, made some plays, we’re going to see what Geordon Porter can do, and we’ve still got Terrell Chatman. Then we’ve got some young guys that really haven’t had a chance to kind of take another step ye because they redshirted. We’ve got Ryan Newsome who was out injury-wise, but I thought he made tremendous strides in the last half of the season, and then he got hurt. I was really pleased with the way Ryan was coming along, and he gave us another viable option in the slot. We just won’t see Ryan this spring, but we’ve had an idea to see what he can do, the key for him will be coming back healthy from that foot injury.”

DevilsDigest: And besides Newsome, everybody else is healthy for the spring?

Charlie Fisher: “Yup. John (Humphrey) is full go.”

DevilsDigest: Let’s talk about Humphrey what do you expect from him coming back from injury?

Charlie Fisher: “I’m excited to see John John, because, quite honestly, I haven’t seen all that much of him since I got here. I had him a week in spring ball and he got hurt. I’ll say this about John, I love his demeanor, his attitude, the way he attacked overcoming that injury. He never felt sorry for himself, team guy all the way. He showed up, was there right behind his team, encouraging, there’s a lot to be said for that because when you’re injured, you’re somewhat disconnected from your team. He was always right there with our guys.

“Then he comes back in bowl practice and was able to get some time in, and John can run. He’s flat out fast. So, we’re excited about him. He’s going to play inside and outside. With Newsome being out, we’re going to give him some time in the slot and see how he does there. We know he can go outside and top coverage off and all of those things, but we want to see a little bit more of him from the inside and see what he can do.”

DevilsDigest: You talked a little bit about the run blocking with Kyle Williams, and I have to feel that with the way the running game performed that you’re also pleased with your entire group in that regard?

Charlie Fisher: “I am. It’s all about your effort and your ability to get your guy. I always say, ‘Just take care of your job. N’Keal, obviously, was a dominant blocker at times. You get latched on him, good luck getting off. Kyle is your atypical lunch-pail guy. We’ve got to do our part because, with the long runs, I always tell a wideout, you’ve got to get your guy, and you’ve got to be relentless chasing him all over the field like you would be if you were defending a guy for the entire court in basketball. You’ve got to find a way to help spring Eno for those once he breaks free for those long runs. Because we know, we talked about this all the time, we’ve got a special running back. He can make a lot of guys miss. And that was obvious. So, just get your guy, and he’ll put it in the end zone because he’ll rip off some big plays.”







Fisher admires Frank Darby's work ethic, wants to see