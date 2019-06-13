Q&A with Brenden Rice
The four-star Chandler Hamilton WR was one of the many visitors on campus on Wednesday. I discussed with him that visit and the recruiting process with ASU Q&A with Brenden Rice
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news