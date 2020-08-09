ASUDevils - Q&A with ASU’s Deputy Athletics Director Jean Boyd

Amid the uncertainty over a fall football season, ASU and the rest of the Power 5 teams continue their preseason preparations. ASU's Deputy Athletics Director Jean Boyd shares with us the various processes and procedures the Sun Devils have endured these last months.





(This interview was conducted Friday, August 7)







DevilsDigest: What has it been like dealing with this extreme challenge of preparing for a football season during a pandemic?





Jean Boyd: "Well, a couple of things. First and foremost, you never feel settled, that's for sure. You don't feel like you're settled or settling in partly because the calendar has been restructured and has been off of what it would have been in a normal quote-unquote, summer. So, voluntary workouts started later (than usual). Mandatory workouts started later. And then obviously over the past couple of weeks, there have been a number of conversations and ultimately, decisions made by the conference about when the season is slated to start, and you work backward from that and assemble your preseason camp schedules and everything else.





"All these things over the past three months have been on the sliding calendar if you will. And as it stands right now, you can't you can't be comfortable that anything's ever locked in. Because the medicine is continuing to evolve, the science is continuing to evolve. COVID-19 remains persistent. So now you don't feel at ease. But I think between certainly the coaching staff but more importantly, our frontline staff, (Sports performance coach) Joe Connolly and his team, (Associate Head Athletic Trainer) Gerry Garcia and his team - what those guys have done, how they've been able to flex and be attentive to change.





"And then, just the massive team conversations and planning sessions and debates that have happened in good spirit with our head team physician, Dr. Shannon Lancaster, campus officials that work in health services that work with the Maricopa County public health officials. Kenny McCarty, who is the head athletic trainer for Sun Devil athletics across all sports. Ken Landphere, who's a senior associate AD and has sport oversight for a bunch of things. At a certain point, as we were trying to prepare and plan and start to execute what we're doing, my bandwidth was so stretched that I had to ask him to run point on some of these return to work out and return to play elements. He's done an incredible job of organizing and coordinating.





"It's been one massive effort. And I think that we will tell you that it's just like people are saying - it's unprecedented times and all. Well, this is unparalleled, in terms of uncertainty, in terms of sudden change, in terms of adapting to change on the fly. I never experienced anything like it in 25-years of college athletics. It's been wild."





DevilsDigest: Are the freshman and upperclassmen alike wide-eyed with everything that is going on right now?





Jean Boyd: "I would say yes because whatever our upperclassmen have felt was the normal or something that they can hang their hat on, from how they've operated in the past, that's all been shifted on them. And even basic, simple things, like the role the locker room plays in football and in football team development. The locker room is just a pass-through right now. It's not a gathering place. It's not a place where you have camaraderie. It's not a place where guys are joking around or talking about life or football or whatever. You change your clothes, and then you get out. Keep it moving.





"So, that's a fair statement that beyond just the newcomers, being wide-eyed and trying to figure out how things work, the veterans are figuring out how things work too. And again, it continues to morph around them on a weekly basis."





DevilsDigest: What's a current typical day for an ASU football player?





Jean Boyd: "So we're in a 20-hour per week window for these two weeks from August 3 until August 17. And so that consists of the day starting in the morning. We do provide breakfast, and It's a socially distanced breakfast. You can grab it and then take it into a space where there's social distance, certainly more than six feet. You can remove your mask, of course, to put food in your mouth. Then typically a meeting where you can't have the whole team together. You have the offense and defense parsed out into their different segments as it relates to positions and all. And then, Coach (Herm) Edwards will address the team in a couple of different segments, whether it be offense and defense or offensive line and quarterbacks, and just however you can keep everybody with the appropriate distance.





"They'll have that meeting with their coach, and then they'll have either a unit meeting. So, you might have, 45 or 50 guys spread out over 160 seats in the in a team room. Again, everyone's masked in that space. So, you have your position meeting time, and you have your unit meeting time. Then there's a walkthrough that is where some teaching time happens. That's outside, and it is masked, coaches included, and socially distanced.





"Four days of the week, there's a weight room workout of some sort that Joe runs that again has all of those socially distanced elements to it. Mask on, hyper-cleansing, sanitation in-between group sets, and so forth. Then that transitions out into probably a conditioning session usually on the practice field outdoors. So, this is all happening before noon, and then, some walkthrough, such as formation type stuff and so forth at the end of the session."





DevilsDigest: Are we still seeing groups of nine players working out at a time?





Jean Boyd: "You got the CDC guidelines. It talks about small groups, but then it says, in some situations educationally you can have groups up to 50 and so forth. We try to keep the guys if they're in closer quarters six feet in between. But we try to keep them podded, meaning with guys that they're around more frequently and so forth. The way that the groups are coming through the weight room, there's more than 10 in there at a single time, but they're spread out across the weight room."





DevilsDigest: There have been no interruptions to the ASU football workouts, correct?





Jean Boyd: "That's accurate."





DevilsDigest: Are all the football players back and working out with the team?





Jean Boyd: "The full team of people who we expect to be here are here. I guess I would say it this way, the likelihood of a student-athlete choosing for whatever number of reasons that they're going to opt-out of this season probably for all of our (Pac-12) institutions is high. The likelihood that you're going to have at least one person is opting out is high. And so, I think as time goes on, people continue to evaluate information that they're receiving from their families and otherwise."