Q&A with Aaron Fletcher

Aaron Fletcher was Missouri's DB's coach in 2021 (Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The off-season narrative concerning the challenges of ASU defense will be certainly center around a defensive backs group that has to replace all four starters. Its new position coach, Aaron Fletcher, sees plenty of experienced players that can step up the plate and prevent a significant drop-off. Here’s our conversation on that topic and others matters.

DevilsDigest: When you decided to pursue this defensive backs coaching position with the Sun Devils, what attracted you to this job?

Aaron Fletcher: “Getting the opportunity to work with the guys on this staff. Coach Herm Edwards has a phenomenal reputation. Getting the opportunity to work with Donnie Henderson, Marvin Lewis, Chris Claiborne, Robert Rodriguez…Those guys’ reputation actually precedes themselves. Working with those guys, becoming a part of the culture they built…I couldn’t pass it up. It’s a great institution. It’s a blessing to be here, and it’s a great situation.”

DevilsDigest: While coaching at Missouri this past year, how much did you know about the program?



Aaron Fletcher: “I’ve known about Arizona state for a while. I’m a football junkie. So, you go back and get an opportunity to see some of these guys…I remember watching them play in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State. I was able to see some of the guys that have come out of here… it’s always been a program that I thought was right there on the cusp of greatness. You have everything that you need and people that give you the opportunity to win this conference. I know we have great players, and we have the opportunity to win big here.”

DevilsDigest: Has there been perhaps a pleasant surprise those first few days in Tempe? Something you weren’t expecting but still hit you in a positive way?



Aaron Fletcher: “I’ll tell you what, this is a beautiful campus. It was a great opportunity to see that. And I tell you what, man, just being around phenomenal people, great administration. (Athletic Director) Ray Anderson has been great. (Deputy Athletic Director) Jean Boyd has been great. So, just seeing everybody’s vision and how everybody’s aligned and together. And you couple that with the culture that was created, and you get the makings of something really special. It’s a beautiful place inside and out because the people a lot of times make the program. I love the whole environment; the city just getting around here a little bit is beautiful. It’s funny because I was talking to my wife one day, and they were snowed in. And I was like, ‘Well, I have my shorts on today.’ So that was funny right there.’

DevilsDigest: I believe that one of the most thankless jobs in all of college football is playing is being a cornerback in the Pac 12, with all the high-powered passing offenses in the league. I know this will be your first year coaching in the Pac-12, but from the outside looking in, what are your thoughts about that statement?



Aaron Fletcher: “I think that’s just college football as a whole now. I started in the Big 12 region in the American Conference, and the offensive guys that I was working with, like Philip Montgomery, came from Baylor, so I’m used to that. Then coming out of the SEC, it’s not the whole ‘three yards and a cloud of dust’ SEC anymore. You’ve got so many different head coaches like Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin. So everything has changed. I’ve had to go against Lincoln Riley before. So it wouldn’t be surprised to see those types of offenses in the Pac-12. Those (Pac-12) offenses have had their effect on the game and matriculated throughout the country.”

Fletcher relishes in the opportunity to replace four starts form last year (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)

DevilsDigest: I know every coach does like a challenge, and you sure have one here at ASU. Coming to Arizona State knowing that they’re replacing not one but all four starters in the defensive backfield. Obviously, it doesn’t faze you because you’re here right now talking to me as the Sun Devils’ defensive backs coach. Ultimately though, is that a challenge that you actually relished in when you were thinking about assuming this job, or maybe it just wasn’t a factor one way or another?



Aaron Fletcher: “I’ve always actually relished it. Coming into it, there was nothing that made me think about it, like, ‘Oh, man, we got to replace this guy, that guy.’ That’s football. You always have to develop players. A lot of times, we can get so caught up in the recruiting part of it that some people forget to develop the guys that they have right now. But that’s not the case here. Donnie Henderson has done a phenomenal job with the guys that we have returning. And just being able to go develop those guys and take it another step further is going to be good. So I’m excited, and I relish in the opportunity to be able to go develop some guys and go compete.



“That’s what I’ve actually been blessed to do, and build my reputation on always having one of the top secondaries in the country. We went from 90 Something in the country to number seven when I was in Tulsa. We went from 129th to 29th at Missouri. So I’m always looking forward to having those opportunities to grow, get better, and build some more camaraderie.”



DevilsDigest: This year, where there are several reserve players, guys that didn’t get that many game day reps, trying to assert themselves as starters, is it a positive that this group now gets a first-year position coach? They get a fresh pair of eyes evaluating them with no preconceived notions etc.



Aaron Fletcher: “Coach Henderson always talks about ‘new coach, new approach.’ I think there’s some truth to that, but those players are all close. That’s a close-knit group. And they are really, really looking forward to growing and getting better in that situation. I like all my players, and I think all of them have a great upside.”





DevilsDigest: Looking at the cornerbacks, yes, you are replacing two starters, yet by and large, you still have some experience there with a few returning players that good ease the transition. Is that how you view this group too?

Aaron Fletcher: “Yes, I do view this group as one that has some experience. Those guys were able to get some quality snaps last year. Watching those guys on film, they did a good job, and they’ve been around some really good players and coaches. I think those guys have invaluable experience that they are going to bring to the table.”



DevilsDigest: And then the flip side, would it be fair to say that when it comes to having experienced players, it may be a little more of a challenge when it comes to the safeties group and the overall depth there?

Aaron Fletcher: “I will say that those guys have had some experience. You have Kejuan Markham, who started a few games, Jordan Clark has played some snaps back there as well, as did Alijah Gammage. So, you’ve had some guys that have actually got an opportunity to play. When I got here, I got a chance to see that. I saw that those guys did well during their time here. So they know what’s going on, which is a huge plus, and that will be good for us. We just need to turn them into great communicators, and I think we’ll be fine.”

DevilsDigest: You mentioned Donnie Henderson and how excited you are to work and learn from him. On that note, how much of an advantage is that your boss isn’t only the defensive coordinator but someone who last year coached the same position you’re coaching right now?

Aaron Fletcher: “It’s a huge plus. He’s a wealth of knowledge and experience, just like the other guys here on staff. We always make sure that we touch base and spend some time talking about the group, going over X’s and O’s. And he listens, and he’s always open to different things as well. So it’s been great working alongside him.”

Fletcher said ASU DC Donnie Henderson wants him to take ownership of the DB group, employ own approach

DevilsDigest: That answer was going to be part of my next question. Do you feel that Henderson, on the one hand, wants to keep things more or less the same way they were last year in terms of general scheme and philosophy, yet it sounds like it’s OK if some of Aaron Fletcher’s fingerprints do show with this defensive backs unit…?



Aaron Fletcher: “No, he doesn’t have a problem with that at all. As a matter of fact, he’ll say, ‘You go do it, it’s your show, you take the corners, you take the safeties, and this is your group now.’ We’ll discuss some things as need to be. The thing about those guys is that I hadn’t seen or experienced any egos or anything with them. So, it’s been good.”

DevilsDigest: I know sometimes, when people say, ‘chip on their shoulder,’ it seems as if this term gets overused and maybe not always appropriate to state. But, let’s face it, many see this ASU defensive back group as a huge question mark losing four starters, etc... I’m already sensing that this narrative may serve as motivation for your group truly wanting to silence the critics and show that they can continue the same level of excellence that we saw in 2021…



Aaron Fletcher: “To completely be honest with you, I hadn’t paid much attention to what’s been said. I came in and just went to work, got acclimated to who the guys are and to the culture here. I’m doing what I feel needs to be done and do what I believe in who I am. So I don’t know what’s being said in regards to ‘we got this much experience going on, and this is what we got coming back.’ All I know is that we have guys that have played before. So to me, that’s enough. To tell you the truth, I don’t get caught up in all of that. I go into that what LeBron James calls ‘Zero Dark 30-23 mode.’ You go into that mode, and you lock into where you are. And it’s all about getting better, doing those little things, building camaraderie, growing a culture, and establishing my own relationships and identities within the group. That’s the approach I’ve always taken.”

DevilsDigest: With Donnie Henderson coaching the defensive backs group last year, do you lean on him to tell you things such as what makes this player tick? What does this player need to improve on? Or are you resolved forming your own opinion?

Aaron Fletcher: “I tell you, the thing about being around Coach Henderson is, he’s been coaching a long time. So he won’t tell you what he saw in those guys. So it goes along with me formulating my own opinion of the guys and who they are. They can tell me, ‘This is where this guy’s played, and this what he’s done.’ So you get those dynamics, but saying what a person can and can’t do… that’s not who he (Henderson) is. He really wanted to take a step back, and he’s always there and available if you need him. But he’s really trying to turn the reigns over.”

Fletcher on Hawaii transfer Khoury Bethley: "He brings in a wealth of experience having played as many snaps as he's played." (USA Today Photo)

DevilsDigest: Let’s talk about the two additions in your unit that are going to be there for spring practice, beginning with Khoury Bethley from Hawaii. How can he be a good fit here at Arizona State?

Aaron Fletcher: “Versatility. He’s a guy that can play safety, he can play nickel, he can blitz… he’s a guy that can let you can go out in coverage. At Hawaii, he was able to get guys lined up and do a lot of different things and was a pillar of stability. So he brings in a wealth of experience, having played as many snaps as he’s played. It definitely will be a huge asset to our program.”

Jumping from FCS to the power five, Fletcher admires the fact that Chris Edmonds "bet on himself." (USA Today Photo)