With the injury to Cal transfer Ben Coleman, one that, according to ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham can sideline him until October of this year, the Sun Devils, throughout spring practice, found themselves in urgent need of an offensive guard. With one week left to go in spring practice, Arizona State addressed that matter with the pledge of 6-3 300-pound Purdue offensive guard transfer Sione Finau.

Finau, a 2019 prospect out of Keller, Tex. signed with FIU out of Keller high school and played there for three years before arriving last season at Purdue. He was a reserve at both guard positions in 2022 and played in all 14 games for the Boilermakers, who lost to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. The lineman, who entered the portal on March 30th (grad transfers can enter the portal earlier than non-grads), arrives to ASU as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left.





The April transfer portal opens up on the 15th and runs until the end of the month. ASU is expected to add another offensive tackle, as well as a defensive tackle and a linebacker, during that window.