After ASU's 66-65 upset victory over Arizona, we discuss what led to the Sun Devils' best win of the season then takes a look at if they can carry the momentum into the Washington road trip.

He's joined by Matt Moreno, the publisher of GOAZCATS.com to further recap the Arizona game (12:39).

Then, former co-host Jeff Griffith reunites with the podcast to discuss ASU's chances at making the NCAA Tournament (27:39).