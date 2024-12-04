Production by committee is the blueprint for the Big 12 Championship Game

As the 2024 season has progressed, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has separated himself as the top receiving option for quarterback Sam Leavitt. Tyson’s impact is evident in his production accounting for No.12 Arizona State (10-2, 7-2 Big 12), compiling 41% of the team's receiving yards, 45% of the receiving touchdowns, and 38% of all completed passes. After going down with an apparent collarbone injury against Arizona, Tyson will be sidelined for ASU’s blockbuster contest against No.16 Iowa State in Arlington, Texas. For wide receivers coach Hines Ward, replacing approximately 40% of their aerial production is a task too tall for just one player.













“We just got to continue to work; that's what they've done all year,” Ward said following Wednesday’s practice. “I told those guys (Tyson)’s not gonna come here and catch the ball for you, he’s not gonna run the routes for you. You guys put a lot of effort into this season. If opportunities call, if your number is called, take full advantage. I do know one thing: we're not in this position without (Tyson), so I told the guys you're not only playing for yourself, you're playing for your brother who just went down.”













The Sun Devils do have options to turn toward in the passing game, notably senior receiver Xavier Guillory, who recently caught touchdown passes in consecutive games for the first time in his time with the Maroon and Gold. With just 17 receptions during the season, Guillory’s volume is just 22% of Tyson’s in 2024, so the expectation won’t fall on him alone to pick up the missing pieces.













ASU has shown a good deal of depth at the wide receiver position thus far. Graduate Melquan Stovall and redshirt senior Jake Smith are proven veterans of the program, and they’ll be expected to be ready for the momentous occasion. Ward's focus, however, is limiting stress levels ahead of Saturday, advising the players to trust the game plan and limit complexities when possible.













“For a lot of these guys, all that you can ask for is an opportunity,” Ward said. “They get the opportunity on the biggest stage, probably for most of these kids. My job as a coach is to try to keep the anxiety level down a little bit. And understand that if you prepare the same way you've been doing all season, you'll be fine, and try not to put any more pressure on themselves.













“I don't think it's just one person; I think it's collectively as a group. I don't know if we can match the production that (Tyson) had he is a special player but collectively as a group my motto is making a routine play. If we just make the routine plays, don't try to do anything extra. Don't try to do too much. We'll be fine.”













To aid in his efforts of calming nerves and strengthening chemistry, Ward relayed memories of his playing days, particularly the night before Super Bowl XL. Ward mentioned his anxious energy preventing him from getting much rest, something many of the players might relate to with Saturday being the biggest game of their careers to this point.













“I tell stories about my first time playing in the Super Bowl and how nervous I was with this game,” Ward said. “We all play this game to one day be on the grand stage and playing for a championship. For a lot of these kids, this is their first time, so I mean, imagine you being 18 years old and pulling up to (AT&T) Stadium. I'm pretty sure you'd be a little nervous yourself, so I just try to speak from experience, tossing and turning the night before the Super Bowl, not being able to sleep looking one minute. It's 12 o’clock, and the next minute is 12:01.













“For me, when we get closer to the game, I just try to tell those guys, envision yourself, go through the game plan, envision yourself making these plays, go through each play, and see yourself and what you're gonna do and be detailed. At the end of the game, at the end of the day, it's still football, And we do the coin toss, and kickoff happens in the midst of a Jerry Jones world down there. I think once you get hit, all the anxieties kind of get out of you and it's just back to playing football.”













Similarly to the wide receivers, The Sun Devils' defensive backs must be prepared for a communal effort, unlike the offense there are no changes ahead of the Big 12 Championship due to injury however the Cyclones possess a unique challenge for the defense with two high octane wide receiver. Seniors Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are the lone teammates to both clock over 1,000 yards receiving during the 2024 campaign, with Higgins ranked No.4 and Noel at No.7 in the Big12 in receiving yards. The two have combined for 15 of 20 passing touchdowns on Iowa State’s season, splitting them up by 60% to 40% in favor of Higgins, proving them both to be red zone threats to boot. For cornerback coach Bryan Carrington, the task is viewed as another chance for his players to showcase their abilities.













“It really just seizing an opportunity to go against two wide receivers that are very productive,” Carrington said. “Both of these receivers have over 1,000 yards, and both of these receivers have next-level aspirations, with them playing in a senior role. So, it's a challenge for our guys to, you know, show up when our number is called. This game is going to come down to moments, and how we play in those moments is going to define whether or not we win or lose the game.”













For the defensive backs, communication will be critical to slowing down a potent passing game. With loads of experience in the safety and nickel positions, ASU has its formula for maximizing its players' strengths and balancing each other out on the field.













“Shamari (Simmons) is not a big talker; he's a more action guy,” Carrington said. “Xavion is the talker, but he's about that action as well. So, when you got two guys that in between these white lines are about that action, other guys kind of can absorb, it gives everybody kind of like that space jam effect, drinking Mike's secret stuff. So, if those guys are hitting on all cylinders, it spills over to every other aspect.”



