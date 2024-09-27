The 2024-5 ASU basketball squad is by far the deepest and most talented in head coach Bobby Hurley’s Tempe tenure. Whether it’s blue-chip recruits or proven veteran transfers, the Sun Devils have assembled a team loaded with skilled players and a group Hurley feels is on track to be fully prepared for the upcoming campaign that includes a tough non-conference slate and facing stout Big 12 opponents the second half of the season. At the same time, it is also a journey not near completion.









“We just got to work on our half-court offense when you bring so many new players in,” Hurley said Friday after practice. “We're not even close to where we need to be in a few weeks when we're getting ready to play.









“I think they are playing together for the most part playing the right way, and we're not perfect. We're going to make mistakes, but I don't think they're on the selfish side. They compete every day and there aren't lopsided scores and segments, and competing means something to a majority of the guys in the gym right now.”









ASU’s head coach is pleased with the progression of five-star center Jayden Quaintance. The 6-foot-9 true freshman has shown off his impressive feel for the game and versatile skill set in the early preseason sessions, providing flexibility for his team on the court.









“Jayden Quaintance’s ceiling is scary,” Hurley remarked. “You look at him, and you think of just a physical, rugged type of player that's just going to play with his back to the basket, but he’s more like a point guard than he is a center.









“He's really good footwork, he can dribble the ball, he's one of our best passers for a big guy so he just does a lot of things. It's very advanced for someone who just turned 17 in July, and we have high hopes for him, but the reality is he's 17, and he's still learning the game, and he'll keep getting better as these years go on. It's scary what he can be as he keeps developing.”









Freshmen guard Joson Sanon, the No. 26 ranked player in the class of 2024, has impressed with his three-level scoring ability, which earned him scholarship offers from 20-plus colleges across the country. Despite being the last newcomer to arrive in Tempe in late July, his acclimation process has been very pleasing, instilling that much more confidence in his potential and formidable contributions this season.





“Joson’s adjustment has been very smooth,” Hurley noted. “He could really make shots and do it in a variety of different ways. I think we have a lot of firepower; we have some guys that really could put the ball in the basket and Joson is near the top of the list of that group.”