Powers pleased with team's performance in shocking weekend upset

In an exciting weekend for Arizona State athletics, the Sun Devil Hockey team added to it with an upset win. After shocking the country with a win over No. 1 and defending national champion Denver 3-2 on Friday, they followed it up by completing the sweep of the Pioneers, winning game two 5-2. The win on Friday snapped Denver’s 21-game winning streak dating back to last season, a benchmark win for the Sun Devils.













“I think we managed pucks well this weekend,” head coach Greg Powers said. “At the end of the day, we’re obviously very excited about the results that we got against a very good program, but we didn’t play any differently than we have in the last month. It was a carbon copy; we just finally got the results. I’m proud of our guys because they stuck with it, and it feels good.”













Saturday’s win also marked the 300th career win for Powers in his 15th year behind the bench for the Sun Devils. He witnessed the lowest of the lows for the program, moving from a club team in the WCHL in a deteriorating Oceanside Arena up to the NCAA, leading them to two tournament appearances as an independent.













The Sun Devils are in their first year in the NCHC conference, which is considered the best conference in college hockey. After the road sweep, they are 6-7-1 on the season and were moved up to No. 19 in the USCO.com poll on Monday.













“I had no idea until someone told me,” Powers admitted. “That’s a combination of the ACHA and the NCAA, and there are probably people that want to criticize it. But to me, every single one means the same. The kids at the ACHA level mean just as much to me as the kids at this level. And what you go through as a program doesn’t matter what level it is. It’s all about the institution, and it’s been special every step of the way.”













The hockey program has come a long way, but Powers still maintains the underdog mindset that got him and his team to where they are. The Sun Devils clawed their way into the NCAA and have made large strides in the past couple of years. Powers' demeanor has never changed, but now he has the chance to combine it with the talent and assets of a Division I program to continue the success.













“It goes back to that blue-collar mentality,” Powers stated. “Now we have the resources of Mullet Arena, the support of an institution that we didn’t have back in the day, and we’re in the best conference in hockey. Now it’s chapter two, and chapter one is behind us, but we never want to lose what got us here.”













A win over the Pioneers would have been a benchmark win for the locker room, let alone a sweep. This is the first time Denver has been swept at home since February 2020. To put that into perspective, they’ve won two national championships (2022 and 2024) between the last two times they were swept in their own arena. A weekend like this works numbers for the locker room energy, but Powers says that the team’s energy was already at a high before they even stepped on the ice.













“We had a group that was already bought in,” Powers added. “But this weekend proves if you stay bought in, process-oriented, and focused, it pays off. You can’t stray, and you could feel that this weekend. Every kid in that room, every player on the bench, did everything they had to do to get out of there with success against a really good team.”













“It was really fulfilling for a lot of reasons,” Powers noted. “It wasn’t because they were defending champs on a 21-game heater, but because we didn’t stray from what we were preaching. We’ve been playing the same all season, we just didn’t get the results. When you look at our schedule, it’s been an absolute murder row. I think today we’ve already played half of the top 10 teams a third into the season, and now we’re getting healthy, and our confidence is there.”













The Sun Devils have been plagued with injuries to begin the season, with forwards on their top three lines missing a large chunk of the season. One of the most anticipated prospects heading into the season, junior forward Cruz Lucius has yet to make his season debut for ASU but is expected to play next weekend against Minnesota Duluth.





The absence of talent in the front lines has allowed younger players to step up and keep the wheels rolling for the Sun Devils. One of the key young players this season has been sophomore forward Kyle Smolen, who has recorded three goals and seven assists, adding an assist in both games at Denver.













“I think it’s building confidence in younger players,” Powers voiced. “Knowing that Kyle’s capable of playing anywhere in our lineup and having him be successful has been good, so we’ve made the most of it. We’re now healthier than we’ve been all season, and we’re getting one of the most dynamic players that have ever put on our jersey back in Cruz Lucius, so we’re excited to get him back.”













Heading into the season, junior goalie Gibson Homer was expected to step up as the lead goaltender with the departure of T.J. Semptimphelter but had a shaky start to the season with a 2-3-1 record with a .911 save percentage. Junior Luke Pavicich also started the season with two losses but has gone 4-2 since with three consecutive wins, allowing two goals in each of the three wins.













Although Pavicich has produced stability in the crease, Homer proved last year that he can be a force to be reckoned with, finishing the 2023-2024 season tied for the highest save percentage (.931). Powers said that while Pavicich has played well recently, Homer will see the ice again.













“He’s earned that,” Powers commented. “He gives a nice veteran presence, and he makes the saves that he should make. That’s what you want out of your goaltender, then mix in a couple that you’re not supposed to make. Gibby is a hell of a goalie, too, and he’ll be back. He had a couple of numbers that are pretty good, but he also has some starts I think he wants back. You’ll see him again, but Luke’s done a great job.”













ASU athletics hit a hot streak this weekend. The football team was ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll after defeating then-No. 14 BYU on Saturday, the volleyball team was named the No. 8 team in the country on Monday, and the basketball team is 4-1, receiving votes to place in the top 25.













Head football coach Kenny Dillingham has preached the “Activate the Valley” movement, and the city has responded. With Dillingham coming in last year and the hiring of athletic director Graham Rossini in the spring of 2024, ASU has begun a new age. The buy-in from the players and fans has been evident, and Powers is glad the hockey team can contribute to Arizona State's new brand.













“It’s something that everyone that’s been here for a long time has been waiting for,” Powers expressed. “Everyone’s always said this place could be special, but for whatever reason the collective whole has never seemed to do anything, but I think we have that now. I love this institution, and there are so many people who feel that way, too. These are our dream jobs, and I’m honored to be a part of this.”