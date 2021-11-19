Poor shooting, hostile environment prevalent in loss to San Diego State

SAN DIEGO – Basketball is one of the most intimate sports out there, with the crowd on top of you in your ears. Momentum is a genuine factor in the sport, and scoring runs dictate that ever-important factor. A new-look Arizona State basketball team (2-2) learned this on Thursday night with over 12,000 screaming San Diego State fans in its ears as it battled with a scrappy Aztecs squad in a back-and-forth shootout: an instant classic for so early in the season.





In a game with ten lead changes, long scoring runs, and nonstop action, Arizona State was unable to come out with a victory in its first contest on the road in San Diego, dropping the game by a score of 65-63, despite numerous opportunities to escape California with a win.





“This was a war; it was not for the faint of heart,” Hurley said postgame. “If you don’t have men in a game like this, you’re not going to survive. I thought we were up for the challenge; we just didn’t make enough shots, and we were unable to close the game out.”





With 37 seconds remaining on the clock, Arizona State inbounded the ball. Toledo transfer guard Marreon Jackson navigated the left side wing before slinging a pass to Illinois State transfer guard DJ Horne, the best three-point shooter on the team, who had an open look from the corner. Horne’s shot clanged off the front iron. Jackson followed the miss, grabbed the ball and stepped behind the three-point line from the left side, and fired. He missed too. ASU was forced to foul SDSU, sending Bradley to the free-throw line with eight seconds left.





Bradley made one of two. Arizona State frantically hurried the ball down the court, and Jackson made a frenzied pass to freshman wing Jamiya Neal, who got a surprisingly open look from beyond the arc for the win. The release looked good, and Neal held his form, but the ball had too much sauce and doinked off the back of the rim. Game over.





The final 40 seconds of the loss encapsulate the entire contest for the Sun Devils: good looks from the field on scrappy plays, but no makes to show for it. ASU’s 37.3 shooting percentage is a dismal number, the worst shooting performance the team has put up through all four of its games in 2021. In 25 games last season, the Sun Devils shot worse than that just five times, including last year’s loss to the Aztecs as well.





Despite the misses, the ASU offense flowed well, especially in the first half after about eight minutes of only super senior forward Kimani Lawrence producing, as he scored the first eight points for the Sun Devils. Once into a groove, players moved when they didn’t have the ball and passed it around unselfishly. Numerous players such as Jackson and Horne received solid looks from range; they just couldn’t get the shots to fall.