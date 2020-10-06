ASUDevils - Podcast: Yogi Roth discusses conference football schedule, ASU’s prospects

It's been a long off-season for ASU football fans, to say the least, but every day we're getting closer and closer to the season’s kickoff, and the juices really started flowing with announcements just like the one we had last Saturday, October 3rd, where the Pac-12 football schedule has been released.





In this episode of the Devil’s Junkie Podcast, I will give you my thoughts and analysis on the Sun Devil football schedule, what are some of the pros and cons for this seven-game slate, and later on, I will be joined by Pac-12 Network Analyst Yogi Roth who will offer his perspective not only on the ASU schedule but also the rest of the Pac-12, how does he see the different division races and who may be the surprise teams in the conference?





Episode Rundown (36 minutes)

(1:00) We begin the show analyzing ASU’s 2020 schedule and the two challenging games that await them right out of the gates. How much can its level of preseason preparedness aid the Sun Devils as they face the Trojans and Golden Bears? Does this year’s slate, seven games, and all offer ASU any advantages?





(17:20) We invite Pac-12 Network Analyst, Yogi Roth, to offer his perspective on ASU’s prospects this year, who does he see as the favorites in each Pac-12 division, and what team could surprise us in 2020?





(34:57) My closing thoughts regarding ASU’s schedule and detailing our coverage for the upcoming season.





