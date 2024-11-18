Podcast: Win at Kansas State raises the season's stakes for the Sun Devils

(24 Minutes)









In the blink of an eye, Arizona State's 2024 season has gone from surprising to improbable, and the icing on the cake could be for a program that was predicted to finish last in a 16-team conference to now qualify for the Big 12 championship game.









But first things first, and in their last home game of the year, the Sun Devils will face a BYU squad that, up until last week, was undefeated and currently stand in ASU's way of playing for the conference title. So, to review a huge road win at Kansas State and discuss a significant Saturday contest in Tempe, I am joined by former ASU quarterback, the 1987 Rose Bowl MVP, and the color analyst on the Sun Devil Network, Jeff Van Raaphorst to dive into those topics and much more.





