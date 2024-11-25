Podcast: Talking T-Cup, potential Big 12 title game with Rudy Carpenter

(31 minutes)





And the magical 2024 season keeps on going for the Sun Devils, as a program that was predicted to finish dead last among 16 teams in the Big 12 Media Preseason Poll is virtually one win away from earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. The only thing now standing in Arizona State's way is their in-state rival and the Territorial Cup matchup in Tucson this weekend.









I couldn't think of a better guest for today's episode than former ASU quarterback Rudy Carpenter, who is quite familiar with the heated contest versus the Wildcats and also has a lot of unique insight on the Sun Devil coaching staff, their offensive achievements, and what they have accomplished this year.









