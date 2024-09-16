Podcast: Sun Devils show resolve during perfect non-conference record

(32 minutes)

As they are about to enter Big 12 play, and at a 3-0 mark, ASU has arguably been one of the early season surprises in the conference. What can we learn from another gritty win to project for the rest of the season? I’m joined by the Sun Devil Network’s sideline reporter, Kevin Turner, who provides his field-level insight into the Texas State win and discusses the overall trajectory of the program.

