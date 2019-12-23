It’s been whirlwind of activity for the first three or so weeks of December and this week's episode covers it all. We take a deep dive look at the crop of ASU newcomers inked in the early signing period, as well as the multiple staffing decisions made by Herm Edwards on both sides of the ball and the thinking behind all of them. Thanks for tuning in and Happy Holidays!!!





Episode Rundown (62 minutes)





(1:16) We examine all of ASU’s 13 signees in the December period, the possible impact some of them can make as freshmen, and what are some of the traits we have seen in a group of newcomers one that is very much work in progress in the positive sense of the term.





(35:12) Not may returning head coaches in college football had to be faced with the predicament of replacing both of his coordinators and several other assistants as well. I explain why Herm Edwards navigated these treacherous waters so well, especially on the defensive side of the ball and the reasoning for all of these staffing decisions.





