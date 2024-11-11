Podcast: Sun Devils continue to roll; significant road matchup ahead

(19 Minutes)





ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham admitted that going into the game against UCF last week, he was wondering if the fine line between confidence and cockiness was breached. Looking back at that contest, even though it resulted in a Sun Devil 35- 31 win, it does seem that it was a valid concern.





But that sentiment is certainly being thrown out the window now, as here we are several days before the matchup on the road with No. 20 Kansas State, and ASU finds itself already as a touchdown-plus underdog.





What have we learned from the win over the Knights last Saturday and how does Arizona State match up against arguably its most challenging opponent to date this season? Analyst Cole Topham breaks down ASU's performance, detailing some of the strengths and weaknesses it has exhibited not only last Saturday but throughout the season and sizes up the Sun Devils' upcoming opponent.









