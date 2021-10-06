Podcast: Short week, challenging Stanford squad await the Sun Devils

As impressive as ASU’s win at UCLA was, it will be equally impressive if the Sun Devils avoid the pitfalls that many teams encounter after such a significant victory. Then again, the achievements of this Stanford team should have the full attention of the Sun Devils as they face each other Friday night. What will ASU need to do to continue its momentum when they match up with the Cardinal?





Episode rundown (29 minutes)





(1:03) Much has been said last week about how much the UCLA game could be a statement for Arizona State, and indeed not only did the Sun Devils earn a precious conference road victory as an underdog but in the manner in which this win was achieved was certainly impressive. I discuss the two most important elements we saw on display, one on each side of the ball, that should be the most encouraging for the rest of the 2021 season.





(19:20) This isn’t your typical Stanford team in terms of strengths and weaknesses, and we explain how those facets can impact Friday night’s matchup and how Arizona State should approach it with their game plan.





