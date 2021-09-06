Podcast: Season opening win provides some concerns, pleasant surprises

Week one overreaction is bound to happen when a team doesn't take the lid off the season in an impressive manner, and words such as "sloppy" and "embarrassing" were used to describe ASU following a 41-14 win over Southern Utah. But was Thursday's night more of an expected display of a bag of mixed goods? Here's our examination of that contest.





Episode rundown (30 minutes)





(1:02) My thoughts on the ASU offense, which was sloppy and not able to achieve the desired balance between the pass and the run. What went wrong on the season opener, and is this a trend and that can change later in the season?

(14:04) The Sun Devils, in comparison, was a model of stability. We discuss what stood out on that side of the ball versus the Thunderbirds.

(18:09) Special teams seem to draw the most ire from the collective fanbase, but is the picture of that unit as adverse as it seems?

(24:58) Final thoughts about week one and a look ahead at ASU’s next opponent, UNLV.