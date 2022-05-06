Podcast: QB transfer Emory Jones' impact on the Sun Devil offense

Replacing quarterback Jayden Daniels who was a three-year starter for ASU topped the off-season to-do list in Tempe. Florida transfer Emory Jones' addition to the team has checked off that significant task. In light of this newcomer's arrival, what can we now expect from the Arizona State offense and their outlook for the 2022 season? Here's my interview with Sirius XM Pac-12 Radio's hosts Guy Haberman and Evan Moore.





Subscribe on iTunes





Download or Listen directly on Podbean





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!