Podcast: Placing the 2024 season in context, my conversation w/Tim Healey

(37 minutes)

True, the 2024 season is still ongoing. Some may call this ASU team the best one we've seen this century, and some are drawing comparisons to the great 1996 squad. My guest on today's episode, The Voice of the Sun Devils, Tim Healey, has been covering Arizona State for nearly four decades and is more than qualified to put this season into perspective and proper context.





In our discussion, Healey talks about the most enjoyable moments he has experienced this year in the radio booth, takes us behind the curtain when traveling with the team and interviewing head coach Kenny Dillingham, and discusses what he has seen from ASU basketball and their torrid 8-1 start.





