Podcast: Out of 2021 and into 2022, the state of ASU football, basketball

There’s no question that the previous calendar year was hardly successful for the two major Sun Devil programs, but how do we see this tandem fairing in 2022? Our latest podcast provides analysis on this topic and more.





Episode rundown (85 minutes)

(1:24) What did we learn from ASU football’s 8-5 mark, and with its significant personnel losses on both sides of the ball, what can we expect from the 2022 version of the Sun Devils?

(41:24) After offering a micro view of the football program, we take a macro perspective which nasally pertains to the ongoing NCAA investigation of the program’s alleged recruiting violations. What self-imposed sanctions can we expect by ASU, and how will that affect not only the upcoming year but in the seasons to come?

(62:37) 2021 wasn’t kind for the Arizona State basketball program, either whether examining the tail end of a disappointing 20-21 campaign or taking inventory of the first half of the current season. What were the issues that needed to be fixed, and why have the solutions not manifested themselves to date?





Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean