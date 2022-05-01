Podcast: NIL and Transfer Portal Impact on ASU Football

Colleges all across the nation are feeling the adverse effects of the Name, Image, and Likeness, as well as the Transfer Portal, and the ASU program has certainly not been immune to those two elements. How did we get here, and what can we expect for the future of the Sun Devil football team? We discuss those topics and more in this podcast episode.





