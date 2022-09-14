A 17-point defeat does not usually imply a bag of mixed goods by the team that was on the losing end. Yet, when you examine Arizona State’s 34-17 loss to then No. 11 Oklahoma State on the road, surprisingly or not, there were some bright spots on both sides of the ball for the Sun Devils. Nonetheless, it was also a Saturday contest that featured plenty of shortcomings for ASU, and to break it all down in the latest episode of the Devils’ Junkie Podcast and look ahead to Arizona State’s upcoming game versus Eastern Michigan.





Episode rundown (60 minutes)





(1:02) Devils Digest staff writer Cole Topham was with me at Stillwater, and after seeing first-hand ASU’s performance in that loss to Oklahoma State, we offer our insights on that contest and why the Sun Devils struggled to get over the hump last weekend in Stillwater.





(35:46) We are joined by Zack Vannieuwenhze, who covers Eastern Michigan for SB Nation, as he previews the Sun Devils’ next opponent and details what we can expect from the Eagles this Saturday night.





Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean