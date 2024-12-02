Podcast: Discussing the 2024 season, Big 12 title game with Juan Roque

(29 minutes)









To some, the 2024 Sun Devils do remind them of the great 1996 team. And one of the stars on that squad, All-American left tackle Juan Roque, who talked to the team before the blowout win in Tucson, does see some parallels between both groups. In our discussion, Roque also talks about the value of head coach Kenny Dillingham being an Arizona State alumnus and how do you block out all the hype off the field as you prepare for the biggest game of the year on the field.





