Podcast: Discussing QB Sam Leavitt's play with analyst Jeff Van Raaphorst
Advertisement
(21 minutes)
There were many white-knuckle moments during the 30-23 win over Mississippi State, and the most heated postgame topic among the Sun Devil fan base was quarterback Sam Leavitt's struggles and the passing game. We invited Sun Devil Network analyst Jeff Van Raaphorst to break down Leavitt's performance and provide his insight on Arizona State's overall showing in their second victory of the year.
To listen, click play below, or
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!