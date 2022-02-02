Podcast: Discussing Antonio Pierce resignation on SIRIUSXM Pac-12 radio

The resignation of the Sun Devils' defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator marks the fifth departure of an Arizona State Football coach since the NCAA had launched an investigation into the team's alleged recruiting violations. My conversation with SIRIUSXM Pac-12 radio hosts Geoff Schwartz and Sean O'Connell details what this personnel move by Antonio Pierce means for the future of head coach Herm Edwards and the rest of his staff, as well as future ASU recruiting classes.





