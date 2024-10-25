Podcast: Can ASU make it a November to remember?

(37 minutes)





Sports are the ultimate "what have you done for me lately" type of entertainment. Therefore, ASU’s loss to Cincinnati and a bye week to mull it over extensively can cloud fans’ optimism over a current and surprising 5-2 record.









What have we learned about Arizona State’s season to date, and can we draw conclusions about how ASU is going to finish down the home stretch? Sun Devil network sideline reporter Kevin Turner and I discuss that topic and many others in this week’s podcast episode.





