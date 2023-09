(23 minutes)





Kicking off the 2023 season, I'm joined by the Sun Devil Network's sideline reporter and ASU football alumnus Kevin Turner, analyzing the win over Southern Utah and a behind the scenes look at what transpired during that bizarre night in Tempe and looking ahead to Arizona State's first Power Five matchup this fall in what could be a litmus test for a team with a first-year staff and dozens of newcomer players.

